Rooster repudiates rumor involving Nacho and Diego Costa and promises legal action

Atlético used social networks this Friday night (1st) to repudiate a publication it calls “flight, lying and malicious” on social networks involving midfielder Nacho Fernández and striker Diego Costa.

Posts and audios shared on social networks said that Diego Costa would be having a relationship with Nacho’s wife.

The club informs that the athletes were harassed and that it is fake news, with “the sole purpose of trying to destabilize the team, which is the leader of the Brasileirão and disputes the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil”.

Atlético said it will take steps to identify the perpetrator.

See the official club note:

Clube Atlético Mineiro and its athletes Diego Costa and Nacho Fernández were harassed today by an absolutely frivolous, lying and malicious post made on social networks.

It is, therefore, Fake News, whose sole purpose is to try to destabilize the team, which is the leader of the Brasileirão and disputes the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

The Club will use all the necessary resources to identify the author of this crime, who will suffer harsh and severe legal measures in order to repair the damage caused to those involved.

