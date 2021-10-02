Rosa Weber criticizes the PGR’s position on Bolsonaro without mask and asks for a new opinion

The minister of STF (Federal Court of Justice) Pink Weber demanded this Friday (1) a new opinion from the Attorney General’s Office on the request to investigate the conduct of the president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) after he appeared unmasked at public events where he encouraged crowds.

Rosa said the prosecutor’s argument that minimized the use of the mask in the fight against the pandemic of Covid-19, when requesting the archiving of the request made by the PT, which wants Bolsonaro to be investigated for alleged crimes of infraction of preventive sanitary measure and irregular use of public funds.

The opinion recommending the filing was signed by the Assistant Attorney General of the Republic Lindôra Araújo, assistant to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras. In August, Lindôra said that, as much as the WHO (World Health Organization) recommended the use of a mask, there was uncertainty about the degree of efficiency of the equipment.

According to the PGR, “although it is advisable and prudent to require the population to wear a face mask, there is no way to consider the conduct of those who do not comply with the precept as criminal.”

Rosa Weber disagreed with the understanding adopted by the PGR and reopened the period for the attorney general’s office to comment on the PT’s request. The minister said that it is not up to the Judiciary to question the understanding of science about the appropriate sanitary measures to face the pandemic.

