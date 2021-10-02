Rueda defends Santos football department: “Honesty above all”

Santos’ poor performance this season has generated criticism from the football department. President Andres Rueda, however, is satisfied with the work.

The department is headed by executive André Mazzuco and managed by Jorge Andrade. And since July, Rueda has had the idol Clodoaldo as a consultant.

“Before they said we needed a football executive. And now they say we need something else. Is Mazzuco the best on the market? It may not be, but it’s honest. And I don’t work with those who aren’t honest on my side. Honesty comes first. of everything. Is it an obligation? It should be, but how many rogues have passed through here? It’s a priority,” the president said in an interview with Sports Gazette.

“I have Mazzuco, a good executive football manager, and Clodoaldo, an idol to help me, as well as Jorge Andrade, the manager, who is very important. The atmosphere in the locker room is good, Mazzuco is excellent in relation to the athletes , very transparent. The relationship with the coaching staff is also very good. He doesn’t say amen, he questions. And I like that. I’m getting along very well with him,” added Rueda.

Santos is not thinking of any changes in the department at this time. President Andres Rueda has already started talks about planning for 2022 and André Mazzuco and Jorge Andrade are included.

