Russian Health Minister: Obstacles overcome for Sputnik V vaccine recognition at WHO

All obstacles to the recognition of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine at the WHO have been overcome, there are only a few administrative procedures left, Mikhail Murashko, Russia’s health minister, told reporters after meeting with US representatives in Geneva.

“Russia’s position regarding the registration and promotion of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has been fully understood […] Now it is necessary for the company responsible for registering vaccines on the WHO platform to sign a series of documents and present additional documents,” he explained.

According to the Russian minister, the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, confirmed that there were no obstacles to “continue the work”. The meeting was held yesterday.

Murashko added that the US has shown interest in mutual recognition of vaccination certificates and that progress can be expected in this direction.

© Sputnik / Government of Buenos Aires In Buenos Aires, a doctor holds a dose of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 on December 29, 2020

The minister expressed confidence that the US delegates in Geneva had understood his views on the mutual recognition of vaccine certificates against the new coronavirus, adding that “to allow a vaccine to enter the market and approve a drug to prevent the COVID-19 are two different processes”.

Sputnik V, which is the world’s first registered SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, has been approved for emergency use in 70 countries around the world. According to the analysis of tests published in the scientific journal The Lancet, the vaccine is 91.6% effective.