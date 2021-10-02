Sander Mecca shared a cell with Cravinhos brothers

Success in the 2000s, Sander Mecca won Brazil by being part of the boyband Twister, famous for the hit “40 Graus”. However, with the end of the group, in 2003, the singer became addicted to drugs and, when caught with illegal substances, was convicted of drug trafficking, at age 19. His life in jail resulted in a book, “Inferno Amarelo”, and in addition to the varied accounts of the period, one fact caught the public’s attention: Sander shared a cell with Daniel and Cristian Cravinhos, convicted of the murders of Manfred and Marísia von Richthofen.

In an interview with splash, the singer said that, as soon as he arrived at the Temporary Detention Center 2 of Chácara Belém, where he served his sentence, he soon moved in with Daniel, Suzane’s ex-boyfriend.on Richthofen — also convicted of the crime.

When I went to his cell, they told me: ‘You’re going to live with Daniel Cravinhos, you have to take off a helmet’, and I didn’t pay attention to the joke. ‘Guys kill in their sleep, with a stick’, they explained to me. I laugh now, but at the time, it took me a long time to laugh.

Mecca says it took a while to link his new cellmate to the rumored affair. “I was very shocked, I didn’t recognize it right away. But he received me very well, as did the other prisoners.”

The space, designed to accommodate only three people, had up to 15 inmates and had a sign on the door with the notice: “Casa dos Artistas”. Thus, someone unaware would already know that the “illustrious” presence of the place lived there.

Because of the peaceful coexistence, Sander Mecca believes that it was possible to build a friendship between Daniel and him. “We were forced to get along well. Our families knew each other, on visiting days, we exchanged food. When family chocolate arrived, we shared it.”

However, Daniel missed his older brother, Cristian, who was imprisoned in the Provisional Detention Center 1 of Chácara Belém. . Until he got it and we lived together for almost two years, and of course, we became brothers. In jail, we have to respect and accept whoever is by our side.”

Brothers Cristian and Daniel Cravinhos de Paula e Silva and student Suzane Louise von Richthofen confess to participating in the murder of Suzane’s parents, Marísia and Manfred von Richthofen in 2002 Image: Luciana Cavalcanti/Folhapress

In “Inferno Amarelo”, Mecca says that, being a model airplane designer, Daniel was quite skilled with handicrafts and made three piercings. “He made the reamers for my ears, one twenty and one ten millimeters, and a skewer for my septum. It was very good. I even told him that he should sell it,” says the book.

To the report, the singer said that he watched the recently released films based on the records of the crime process von Richthofen. For him, what was portrayed in “The Girl Who Killed the Parents” — a feature that has a version by Daniel Cravinhos — is exactly what a friend told him about the crime at the time they shared a cell.

She manipulated him. She said that her father raped her, that she arrived all hurt. He said he hated his parents and wanted their deaths. Until he couldn’t take it. Suzane told him: ‘either you help me or I’m leaving’. He loved her so much.

Mecca believes that Daniel was obsessed with his girlfriend and that the desire to get rich was not the primary intention. “It was always because she hated her parents and wanted to live in love.”

He wrote to Suzane every day. I don’t know if the letters arrived, but I saw him writing a lot for her.

Daniel Cravinhos, sentenced to 39 years and 6 months for the death of his in-laws Image: Luiz Carlos Murauskas/Folhapress

However, the passion that Daniel had for his partner did not extend to others or to the boy’s daily life: Mecca classifies him as calculating and “a little cold”. Quite a different opinion from the one he has for Cristian: “he was emotional, a warmer person, he could talk about many things and intimacies”.

For him, it was the older brother of the Cravinhos who still felt the impact of the crime they committed against the Von couple. Richthofen.

I saw him waking up at dawn, in tears. He sat on the stone — because the bed was made of stone — and spoke who had frequent nightmares: he saw the manfred sitting on the bed, all bloody.

Cristian Cravinhos de Paula e Silva served his sentence in the Tremembé penitentiary (SP) Image: Luiz C. Murauskas/Folhapress

The musician was imprisoned until 2005, when he finally returned to freedom. Once away from the cell he shared with the Cravinhos brothers, he says that he tried to keep in touch and even sent them some letters, but the friendship did not continue. “We totally lost contact. I don’t know where they are, how they are…”

Daniel progressed to open regime in 2018. Cristian also received the benefit, but regressed when he received a sentence for corruption.

Mecca, on the other hand, has struggled with drug addiction — which he reveals to have intensified after his imprisonment. In August of this year, he returned to the rehabilitation clinic, which had already been hospitalized in 2019, after going through relapses.

Today, at 38, he lives off the sale of “Inferno Amarelo” — a book that can be purchased directly from him, on his personal Instagram — and Mecca Gourmet, a personal food sales project.

Parallel to the culinary endeavor, Mecca is writing a second book on the rehabilitation period. “I want to show people that, worse than being in jail, is being chemically dependent.”