São Paulo City Hall fines Hospital Sancta Maggiore, of Prevent Senior, in R$ 135 thousand for operating without operating license | São Paulo

The City of São Paulo fined the Hospital Sancta Maggiore da Mooca in R$ 135,000, which belongs to the Prevent Senior network, this Friday (1), for operating without an operating license.

The fine was applied through the Mooca Subprefecture, in the East Zone of the capital, during a routine inspection operation. O g1 SP questioned Prevent Senior about the application of the fine, but, until the last update of this report, there was no return.

The irregular situation of the building and the hospital must be regularized at the sub-city hall or the activities will be closed within a maximum period of 30 days.

With the possibility of closing, there will also be the collection of new fines and legal sanctions in the administrative and municipal tax scope.

The health care provider is the target of investigation in several areas: Covid’s CPI, in the Federal Congress; the Public Ministry of São Paulo; the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and surveillance agencies for failure to provide services and even negligence and omission of deaths of patients with Covid-19 during the pandemic. The São Paulo City Council and the São Paulo Legislative Assembly should also open CPIs to investigate irregularities in the network.

The City of São Paulo is also investigating faults in a Prevent Senior unit, which has been operating without a license and a stretcher lift since March of this year.

Earlier this year, doctors denounced GloboNews that the operator’s board forced them to work infected with Covid-19 and to prescribe ineffective medicines to patients.

After that, one of the doctors registered a police report in which he reports having been threatened by the executive director of the health operator, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior.

Now, Covid-19’s CPI is investigating a dossier that points out that Prevent concealed deaths in a study with hydroxychloroquine, a drug that doesn’t work against Covid.

Evidence of fraud appears in documents and audios and, according to the documents, there were at least twice as many deaths among patients treated with chloroquine analyzed by the study.