São Paulo fans ask for separation of football and social structure after MP’s complaint | São Paulo

With the hashtag #SeparaSãoPaulo, the tricolors invaded the comments of the club’s accounts and personal posts to ask for a break. The phrase was among the most talked about topics on Twitter this Friday.

The idea of ​​separating the sectors is an old case in Morumbi. In 2018, the São Paulo Board of Directors discussed a project to make this condition feasible. He foresaw the creation of a company to manage a professional team, Morumbi stadium, training centers, youth categories, sponsorships, licensing and everything related to football. This company would be 100% controlled by São Paulo Futebol Clube.

1 of 2 Morumbi São Paulo x 4th of July — Photo: Marcos Riboli Morumbi São Paulo x 4th of July — Photo: Marcos Riboli

Whenever football made a profit, a portion of the amounts would be returned to the social club. When there was a loss, the company would absorb it. The inspiration, albeit with changes and adaptations to Brazil, was Bayern Munich, which created a company to take care of football, but with shareholder control of the club.

Whoever held a managerial position in the social club could not hold positions in the company that would take care of football. This board of directors would appoint the company’s CEO and the directors of each of the areas.

Former São Paulo president José Eduardo Mesquita Pimenta was appointed to chair the commission that would analyze the case. In April 2018, he considered the project unfeasible due to tax issues.

The initial project underwent changes and went on to a new analysis by the Board of Directors. However, there was no continuation of the club’s internal procedures.

In 2019, former president Leco invited the then president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia (DEM), to visit the CT of Barra Funda.

At that time, Maia held conversations with clubs and entities about the bill that intends to generate incentives for clubs interested in creating companies to manage the professional football department. This was one of the goals of the past administration.