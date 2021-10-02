São Paulo trains again and can count on an Argentine attacking duo against Chapecoense

This Friday (1), São Paulo continued training for the game against Chapecoense, by Brasileirão. Still without a defined starting lineup, coach Hernán Crespo must continue with important embezzlements, but he will have to decide between the foreigners.

The main embezzlement that Crespo must continue to deal with is on the right flank. Igor Vinícius continues to recover from trauma to his left eye, while Orejuela continues with the process of recovering from a thigh injury. Thus, Galeano must be improvised again.

A novelty, however, is the possible entry of reinforcements into the starting lineup. Gabriel and Calleri, recently hired, worked to improve their fitness and may be given an opportunity among the starters.

According to Globo Esporte, Marquinhos trained in the starting lineup and should fight Calleri and Luciano for a spot.

With Rojas back in training, however, the fight for a place among foreigners gains another competitor. Currently, Arboleda, Galeano, Benítez, Rojas, Gabriel, Calleri, Rigoni compete for five places.

Thus, São Paulo must face Chapecoense with: Tiago Volpi, Arboleda, Miranda and Léo; Galeano, Luan, Liziero (Gabriel), Nestor and Gabriel Sara; Rigoni and Calleri (Luciano or Marquinhos).