São Paulo trains with improvised Galeano and Crespo tests in attack – 10/01/2021

In a free week before facing Chapecoense, São Paulo trained once again without Igor Vinícius today (1), which greatly reduces the chances of the full-back being available for this Sunday’s match (3). In attack, Hernán Crespo tested with Marquinhos and has Calleri in better physical condition than in past games.

The Argentine creates great expectations in the São Paulo fans, who have only seen him in action for a few minutes in the last three games in this second spell. With the week reserved for training, Calleri was able to take part of the physical disadvantage he had to the other attacking options and has everything to receive more time on the field against Chape. He should not start, but the team will only be defined in tomorrow’s activity (2).

Who was tested in the starting attack today was Marquinhos, both in place of Luciano and in a formation with three attackers. Cotia’s offspring was the last starter in July, in a derby against Palmeiras (0-0), when he was replaced because of a muscle strain that took him out of combat for ten games.

Without Igor Vinícius (injured in the eye), nor Orejuela (muscle injury), the Paraguayan Galeano should be kept on the right wing for the third game in a row. With that, the probable lineup of São Paulo this Sunday has Tiago Volpi; Arboleda, Miranda and Léo; Galeano, Luan, Liziero, Nestor and Gabriel Sara; Rigoni and Luciano (or Marquinhos).

Crespo can still make the last adjustments to the team tomorrow morning, in the last training session before the delegation’s trip to Santa Catarina. São Paulo occupies the 13th position of Brasileirão with 27 points, while Chapecoense is the lantern with only ten.