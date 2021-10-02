São Paulo x Santos: Tricolor starts selling classic tickets with return of public | São Paulo

In an official note published this Friday night, São Paulo detailed procedures and ticket sales information for the fans return to Morumbi, next Thursday, in a derby against Santos, at 18:30 (GMT), for the Brazilian Championship.

As in other sports venues in the state of São Paulo, the public will be limited to 30% of the stadium’s total capacity. Tricolor did not inform the exact number of tickets on sale, but began to sell them on this Friday night, only for supporters-partners of the Diamond plan.

For now, fans who purchased packages for the 2020 Paulistão and Libertadores games, which had their gates closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, will not be covered. These will be able to exchange for new tickets only when Morumbi has 100% of its capacity released by the authorities.

1 of 2 Morumbi will receive fans again next Thursday — Photo: Marcos Riboli Morumbi will receive fans again next Thursday — Photo: Marcos Riboli

The club will follow protocols to receive the public. One of them is that children up to 14 years and 11 months old will not be able to access the stadium. In addition, the use of masks, alcohol gel and social distancing will be required. All fans will have temperature measured at the entrance. The gates open at 4:30 pm.

In addition, the fan must have one of the following receipts:

Full Vaccination Voucher (two doses of Coronavac, Astrazeneca or Pfizer vaccine, or a single dose of Janssen);

(two doses of Coronavac, Astrazeneca or Pfizer vaccine, or a single dose of Janssen); In case of a dose (Coronavac, Astrazeneca or Pfizer), it is necessary to present negative PCR test (48 hours before the game) or an antigen test (24h prior to the game).

See the sales schedule starting this Saturday:

Tricolor plan (old plans: Tu ÉS Forte): 6:30 am on 10/2;

(old plans: Tu ÉS Forte): 6:30 am on 10/2; Black Plan (old plans: Clube da Fé): 6:30 pm on 10/2;

(old plans: Clube da Fé): 6:30 pm on 10/2; White Plan (old plans: O Mais Querido and São Paulo Brasil): 6:30 am on 10/3;

(old plans: O Mais Querido and São Paulo Brasil): 6:30 am on 10/3; Red Plan (old plans: Vamos, São Paulo and Sou Tricolor): 18:30 on 10/3;

(old plans: Vamos, São Paulo and Sou Tricolor): 18:30 on 10/3; general public: 6:30 pm on the 4/10.

Check ticket prices (Diamond member pays R$0.30 on any ticket, and the general public has half-price ticket):