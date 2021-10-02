Saturday 9th soap opera summary (2): Clara tries to discover Silviano’s past with Maria Marta: ‘Are you going to run away?’

In the chapter that will air this Saturday, October 2, of the 9 pm soap opera ‘Império’, Maria Clara (Andreia Horta) will have a serious conversation with Silviano (Othon Bastos) in an attempt to find out if her mother, Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral ) has some secret related to the butler.

Silviano is in the mansion’s living room when he is surprised by Clara who asks: “Tell me what links you and my mother keep.” The butler responds: “The links that exist are links of work, she is the mistress and I am the faithful servant.” Clara follows: “That’s exactly what she told you yesterday when she left her room that I overheard.”

The character of Othon Bastos goes on explaining to Clara what happened: “She (Marta) did what any boss would do when a servant gives a personal opinion, which displeases her”. Clara tries to pry out on what Silviano had given her opinion and he lies: “About a new dress. When separating it, I dared to say that it wouldn’t look good in the dress.”

Clara won’t believe Silviano: “It’s clear that you and my mother are hiding some intimacy.” The butler counters: “I insist on saying that you understood everything the wrong way.” At the end of the conversation, Silviano asks Clara to look for Marta to clarify her doubts.

“Are you going to run away?” shouts Maria Clara, who keeps talking to herself.

Summary released by TV Globo for Saturday, October 2:

Cora brings the family together. Otoniel unburdens himself with Orville and Manoel. Cora prays before bed. Silviano and Maria Marta talk and Maria Clara listens behind the door. José Pedro and Maria Clara talk about Silviano. Maria Clara receives a call and hangs up. Felipe calls Claudio. Beatriz makes a date with Enrico. Téo Pereira snubs Magnolia. Leonardo and Etevaldo dine together. Enrico goes to Vicente “confusion is created. Maria Marta delivers a package to Josué. Orville asks Helena for help. Cristina and Maurílio argue. José Alfredo makes a call.