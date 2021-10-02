Saturday is the day of the 1st dose and reinforcement of covid-19 in Curitiba. Know if you are on the list!

This Saturday (02), Curitiba begins the application of the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in adolescents without comorbidities and calls for a new group of elderly and immunosuppressed to receive the booster dose. On Saturday, pregnant and postpartum women also receive their first dose. In all, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) hopes to apply 50 thousand doses of the immunizing agent.

Vaccination will be carried out at 33 points in the city, from 8 am to 5 pm, only for groups called for this date. This Saturday, applications of second dose of the immunizing agent will not be made.

READ TOO:

>> Fiocruz points out stability of cases at the lowest level of the pandemic

>> “In a year, we will be able to return to normal life”, says director of Pfizer

Who can receive the covid vaccine this Saturday (02):

– Adolescents born between October 2 and December 31, 2003, born in 2004 and 2005;

– Pregnant and postpartum women aged 12 or over, with a medical certificate.

Check out the details here.

– Elderly people aged 70 or over, vaccinated with the second dose until April 6th;

– Immunosuppressed of any age, vaccinated with the second dose until September 4th.

Check the details here

People called (02) who cannot attend this Saturday can get vaccinated in the continuous recaps, starting on Monday (4th).

Teens – What to bring:

– Parents and/or guardians can register the adolescent in advance, as their dependent, on the Saúde Já platform on the website www.saudeja.curitiba.pr.gov.br or via the cell phone application. Registration speeds up the vaccination process.

– Take the consent form completed and signed by the person responsible. The document is available for printing on the ImunizaJá website.

– The adolescent must attend one of the points accompanied by the adult (parents or guardians) by signing the consent form.

– Present an identification document with photo and CPF. Anyone who does not have a document with a photo must bring a birth certificate, which must be presented together with a document with a photo of the person responsible.

Booster dose – what to take:

Bring an identification document with photo and CPF and present the message with the call to Saude Já.

Advance in Immunization

People who are already 18 years old can receive the vaccine during the continuous recap at the city’s vaccination points on other dates during the week – including those who turn 18 by this Friday (1/10) can attend the continuous recap at the your birthday during the week.

Vaccination of the second dose of the immunizing agent against covid-19 for those who have an appointment scheduled on the Saúde Já platform (app or website) during the week.

Also on Monday, the Municipal Health Department continues to immunize those who missed the scheduled date for the first and second doses and booster doses in the continuous recaps.

Vaccination locations – Saturday (02)

From 8am to 5pm

1 – US Pardinho Ombudsman

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Ouvidor Pardinho Square

2 – Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish (Claretian College

Rua Nunes Machado, 973 – Rebouças

3 – Reference Center, sports and physical activity

Rua Augusto de Mari, 2150 – Guaíra

4 – Rua da Cidadania Fazendinha

1700 Carlos Klemtz Street

5 – US Santa Quiteria 2

Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria

6 – US Parigot de Souza

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

7 – US Salvador Allende

Rua Celeste Tortato Gabardo, 1712 – Sítio Cercado

8 – US Nossa Senhora Aparecida

Rua Carlos Amoretty Osório, 169 – Sítio Cercado

9 – US Bairro Alto

Rua Jornalista Alceu Chochorro, 314 – Bairro Alto

10 – US Santa Efigênia

Rua Voltaire, 139 – Barreirinha

11 – US Vila Diana

Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches

12 – Avelino Vieira Sports and Leisure Center

Rua Guilherme Ihlenfeldt, 233 – Bacacheri

13 – US Campina do Siqueira

Rua General Mário Tourinho, 1684 – Campina do Siqueira

14 – US New Orleans

Av. Ver. Toaldo Túlio, 4577 – Orleans

15 – US Pines

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

16 – US Vista Alegre

Rua Miguel de Lazari, 51/55 Pilarzinho

17 – Bitiatuvinha

Av. Manoel Ribas, 8640 – Butiatuvinha

18 – São Braz

Rua Antônio Escorsin, 1960 – São Braz

19 – US Visitation

Rua Bley Zorning, 3136 – Boqueirão

20 – US Jardim Paranaense

Rua Pedro Nabosne, 57 – Alto Boqueirão

21 – US Mennonites

Rua Domicio da Costa, 52 – Xaxim

22 – US Salgado Filho

Avenida Senador Salgado Filho, 5265 – Uberaba

23 – Uberaba US

Rua Cap. Leônidas Marques, 1392 – Uberaba

24 – US Camargo

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

25 – US Athens

45 Emilia Erichsen Street – Industrial City

26 – US Iracema

Street Prof. Nivaldo Braga, 1571 – Capão da Imbuia

27 – CIC People’s Club

Rua Hilda Cadilhe de Oliveira, nº 700

28 – US Oswaldo Cruz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749 – Industrial City

29 – US Vila Feliz

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

30 – US Aurora

500 Theofhilo Mansur Street – New World

31 – US Sacred Heart

Rua Antônio Claudino, 375 – Pinheirinho

32 – Rua da Cidadania do Tatuquara

R. Olivardo Konoroski Bueno, s/n – Tatuquara

33 – US Rio Bonito

Rua Fanny Bertoldi, 170 – Campo do Santana

Web Stories