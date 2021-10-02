SBT scales The Usurpadora at night and the weather in Ratinho gets worse

SBT decided to premiere the remake of A Usurpadora next Wednesday (06), at 9:30 pm, and during the 25 chapters that will be aired of the Mexican plot, the directors of the channel will test the performance of Televisa’s production in the upcoming prime track limping at Ibope with the Programa do Ratinho. In Carlos Massa’s attraction team, the warning signal was turned on and fears about the future of the program grow in the channel’s daily schedule.

In the last Wednesday (29), Ratinho’s audience reached 3.8 points in Greater São Paulo, according to a measurement by Kantar Ibope and obtained by the column by third parties. With this number, the attraction was in third place and far from the 9.3 average of A Fazenda on Record. On Friday (24), the program returned to low performance and reached 4.3 points. The Show do Milhão, attraction that succeeds the rodent in the SBT grid, was damaged and scored 5 points.

Overall, from September 23rd to 29th, that is, in the last five programs, Ratinho gave an average of 5.2 for SBT. A very different scenario from what it reached about two years ago, when the attraction scored around 10 points, secured second place against Record and fulfilled the mission of leveraging SBT’s Ibope in prime time.

Ratinho’s low audience has been bringing down the entire São Paulo channel’s nightlife. In addition to the Show Milhão, A Praça é Nossa and The Noite do not show the same performance in the audience.

SBT tries to save night grid and Mouse

To try to stop the low ratings in prime time, SBT chose to test the new version of the plot of the twin sisters Paola and Paulina on the track, in an attempt to deliver on high for Ratinho. However, last Tuesday (28), showing the game Atlético-MG x Palmeiras by Libertadores, the attraction received with 19 points and in eight minutes dropped to 7.0. The football match was ratings leader and beat The Masked Singer in head-to-head. In the overall average, the Ratinho Program closed with an average of 6.1.

If The Usurper does well during its exhibition, as determined by the On the small screen, it is not discarded to fix a new track for international soap operas on the SBT grid.

Ratinho has been trying to reverse his difficult moment at Ibope since the beginning of 2021. In February, the presenter fired director Walter Scaramuzzi and hired Cezar Scarpato for the position. The program had adjustments in the scenery and started to show new pictures. But no change has been reflected so far. The mood within the production, according to sources in the report, is not going through the best moment and has worsened with the fear of the Mexican’s success in the schedule, which today is occupied, in part, by the presenter.

Within the SBT, explanations are sought for the fall of Ratinho, ranging from the format that may be worn out or that his ideological alignment with President Jair Bolsonaro and interests in politics may foment a rejection among the station’s audience. Today, at SBT, Ratinho is the president’s main activist.

Check out The Usurper’s call: