Scholarship holders tried laws to disseminate Prevent Senior’s ‘Covid kit’ – 10/01/2021 – Balance and Health

Pocketnaristas deputies presented in Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais, in an interval of just over a month in 2020, two identical bills to authorize the use of the “Covid kit” of the health plan operator Prevent Senior in the states.

In Rio, the proposal was blocked and, in Minas, it is stopped in the Legislative. Between April and May of last year, Bruno Engler (PRTB-MG) and Márcio Gualberto (PSL-RJ) used the company as a reference for the projects, which intended to disseminate the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin — ineffective drugs against Covid-19 — in the treatment of the disease.

According to a dossier made by doctors, sent to Covid’s CPI, the two medicines were part of the kit used by Prevent Senior at the beginning of the pandemic — later, the combination was extended with other medicines, such as ivermectin.

Not only the texts of the bills as well as the justifications attached by the parliamentarians were the same, with minor modifications, such as the adaptation of the name of the state. Even the word coronavirus was identically misspelled.

“The Department of Health will be able to create agreements and partnerships with the technical responsible for the protocol referred to in this law, as well as with other professionals who have worked with hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin and other drugs that fight the Corona Virus [sic]”, states article 3 of the two bills.

In recent weeks, Prevent Senior has been the target of complaints related to the use of this Covid treatment protocol in its units. The group of doctors who prepared the dossier accused the company of concealing the death of patients with Covid during a study of the ineffective drugs.

The company is also in the sights of the Public Ministry and the Civil Police of São Paulo because of the wide prescription of the “covid kit”, even before the confirmation that patients had the disease.

The bills presented by Gualberto and Engler mentioned the health plan operator in Article 1.

“The Executive Branch, through the State Department of Health and other related departments, is authorized to implement the Clinical Management Protocol – Covid-19, created by the medical team of the Prevent Senior group and others with the same content, throughout the public network or private health service within the State” of Rio de Janeiro or Minas Gerais.

Article 2 dealt with the authorization for physicians to prescribe the combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, with an authorization term from the patient or family member, “in the dosage and quantity specified in the protocol listed” in the bill. However, in the texts there were no such dosages.

In RJ, project barred from commissions

The first to present the proposal was Gualberto, at Alerj (Rio Legislative Assembly), on April 10, 2020.

In May, the congressman’s bill — which defines itself on the Casa’s website as patriotic, anti-Marxist and against “left-wing ideologies” — received an opposing opinion in four committees (Health, Budget, Science and Technology, and Constitution and Justice).

In this last commission, deputy Luiz Paulo (Citizenship) gave, on May 15, 2020, an opinion for the illegality, burying the sequence of the bill’s processing.

“What exists today in the world to fight the new coronavirus, based on the experiences of several countries, is prevention through sanitation and social distancing from people. So far there is no scientific evidence that the combination of these drugs is effective and safe for Covid-19 treatment,” said the congressman, in an excerpt of the opinion.

According to Luiz Paulo, “Prevent Senior reaped great difficulties in the State of São Paulo in the treatment of Covid-19 and its medication protocol was not approved by official bodies, and it is not reasonable to be a paradigm of anything”.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Gualberto has been advocating treatment with the use of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin. He has also taken a stand against the masks — whose adoption against Covid is unanimous among health officials around the world.

In his channel on Telegram, the congressman released a model of habeas corpus in September to be used by followers who wanted to go to court against the vaccine passport implemented by the City of Rio.

In the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais, Bruno Engler’s bill is at a standstill.

According to the Casa’s website, the text was presented on May 19, 2020. From there, it would go to the Colégio de Líderes for “urgency analysis”. No moves have been recorded since then.

Engler continues to advocate the use of hydroxychloroquine against Covid on their social media. On June 2, he quoted on Twitter an alleged study that would prove the drug’s effectiveness — there is no scientific proof that hydroxychloroquine is beneficial in fighting the coronavirus.

The deputy is one of Jair Bolsonaro’s main supporters in Minas Gerais. On Thursday (30), he was with the president on a visit he made to Belo Horizonte.

Both Gualberto and Engler were contacted by UOL through their press offices, but there was no return until the publication of the report.

In the Bolsonaro family, senator Flávio (Patriota-RJ) was also an enthusiast of the treatment with Prevent Senior’s “covid kit”. This week, the opposition rescued an old tweet, from April of last year, in which it praised the health plan operator’s protocols.