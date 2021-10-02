See how many bitcoins the El Salvador Volcano mined in two days

El Salvador’s volcano has already mined 1 million satoshis Bitcoin in the first tests, according to the president of the country, Nayib Bukele.

It is worth remembering that mining began last Wednesday (9/29), when the first equipment was installed in the electric power grid generated by the volcanoes. This process is generated through geothermal energy, which removes heat from the earth’s core and generates electricity.

With this process, power generation is totally pro-environment, which helps make the Bitcoin network more secure and less dependent on coal mines in China, a country that even banned the activity in recent months.

The information of the first Bitcoins created with the energy of the volcanoes, the first 1 million satoshis have already been mined then, announced the president Nayib Bukele in his official Twitter account this Friday (1).

According to him, this result in the first days of mining is the result of tests, which are still being carried out by the government team that is taking care of the sector.

Billionaire claims that first 1 million satoshis is always the hardest

Upon seeing the publication by the President of El Salvador, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor congratulated the result.

According to the billionaire, the first million satoshis are always the most difficult, indicating that the Bitcoin mining process in the small Central American country should now take off.

“Congratulations. The first million sats is always the hardest.”

Congratulations. The first million sats is always the hardest. — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@michael_saylor) October 1, 2021

Volcano

The first equipment installations in El Salvador were carried out by the government, according to a video presented in recent days. It is not yet clear what percentage of the country’s energy is obtained from volcanoes and how much of that will be made available to Bitcoin installations.

But as the country hopes to receive foreign investment from companies, this start should attract more entrepreneurs in the sector to create more facilities in the country using renewable energy to create Bitcoins and even ensure greater security of the network, after companies leave China.

The comment by Michael Saylor, who has more than 100,000 Bitcoins with his MicroStrategy company, may be fundamental to show that big businessmen are already eyeing the sector in El Salvador and its innovations with digital currency.

When the adoption of Bitcoin by the population of El Salvador, the government reported that 2.7 people already use the Chivo wallet, with an average of 180 new users every minute.

In addition, there are close to $1 million in remittances received every day, indicating that the country already sees great use of technology as a means of payments and remittances.