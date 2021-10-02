See how much Tadeu Schmidt will earn to present the BBB 22

As we found out, In January 2022, Tadeu Schmidt will assume the highest-grossing reality show on the plim plim network.

If nothing changes, TV Globo will announce in the second half of October, the name of the journalist as the new owner of the program that was hosted by Tiago Leifert for five years. Due to this information, a curiosity hangs in the air: How much will the communicator get for introducing the crazy ship called BBB?

The column found that Thaddeus should receive something around BRL 1,500,000.00 (one and a half million reais) monthly in charge of the confinement reality. But the ex-Fantastic’s paycheck is expected to triple with the BBB in the air.

Cache of new BBBs

Globo is the only company that pays a low fee for participants in its programs. The artists of his reality shows (No Limite and BBB) sign a kind of employment relationship with the Marinhos company. They enjoy the same benefits as a global star. The only difference is the fame between them. But the privileges are the same.

The gross value of this contract does not exceed three minimum wages (something around three thousand three hundred reais). If the participant withdraws from the project, he loses the awards he won in the program during his stay and the link with the Almighty. The contract in question has a duration of six months, with the possibility of being renewed.

BBB 21 Participants (Globe/Disclosure)

Digital influencers and celebrities sign the same deal with the television network. The national projection is what motivates the participant to accept such a low value. The fee that everyone pockets during this period (six months) is around 20 thousand reais.