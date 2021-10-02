see the amount you will be able to withdraw in 2022

The salary bonus PIS/Pasep 2020 base year that should be paid in 2021 was suspended by Codefat (Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador). Workers will only be able to withdraw the amount next year. The suspension was a way found by the government to fund emergency measures, such as the BEm (Benefit for Maintenance of Employment and Income).

The rules for being entitled to the salary bonus remain the same, that is, only the payment schedule has been postponed to 2022. Therefore, to be entitled to the bonus it will be necessary for the person to have worked 30 days in 2020 or 12 months with a formal contract .

Double payment

There is an expectation that the federal government will pay the salary bonus for base year 2020 and base year 2021 next year, causing the worker to receive double the amount. Imagine, if the minimum wage for 2022 is confirmed at R$1,192.40. That’s because, the readjustment foreseen for the minimum wage until now is of 5.4%.

Thus, those who worked for 30 days in 2022 and 2021 will receive 1/12 of the national floor per month. While those who worked 12 months in 2020 and 2021 will receive a minimum wage, estimated at R$1,192.40 (that is, you would receive double the amount – R$2,384.8).

Requirements to receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus

Be registered in PIS for at least five years;

Have received an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages during the base year;

Have exercised paid activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Person) in the Annual Social Information List (RAIS)/eSocial.

What is the amount of the Salary Allowance

With Law 13134/15, the Salary Allowance started to have a value proportional to the employee’s length of service in the base year in question. The calculation of the benefit amount corresponds to the number of months worked in the base year multiplied by 1/12 of the minimum wage value in effect on the payment date.

Payment of Salary Bonus

Payment can be made:

by credit account, when the employee has a current account, savings account or Social Digital Savings account at Caixa;

at ATMs, Lottery Houses and Caixa Aqui correspondents using the Citizen’s Card;

at Caixa Econômica Federal branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

Pasep is intended for public servants, so they will receive payment at Banco do Brasil branches.

The salary bonus is made by crediting an account to Banco do Brasil’s account holders and savers. Account holders of other financial institutions can send TED to their account via TAA or WEB – www.bb.com.br/pasep.

Others can withdraw from BB branches, upon presentation of an official identification document.

2022 Calendar

Base year 2020

The next calendar, related to the base year 2020, will start in January 2022, according to CODEFAT Resolution No. 896, of March 23, 2021.

For more information, consult the Ministry of Labor and Welfare channels: Portal “Gov.br”, Application “Carteira de Trabalho Digital” or Central 158.