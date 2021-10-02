See who are the victims of the accident between bus, van and truck that left 12 dead on the BR-101

The Police have managed to identify, so far, ten of the 12 victims who died in an accident between a bus, a van and a semi-trailer late this Wednesday night (29), on BR-101, in the district of Mundo Novo, in city ​​of Eunápolis, in Bahia. Among the victims, two are children aged 1 and 10 years.

Of the 12 victims, 11 were on the bus and the other was a driver of the van. The accident also left 17 injured.

See who the victims are:

Advertising… scroll to continue reading content

Samiry dos Santos de Nascimento, 1 year and 5 months old. She, her sister and her mother died in the accident.

Safira dos Santos do Nascimento, 10, was a student and was accompanied by her mother Ana Aline, 25, and her sister Samiry, 1 year and five months old.

Ana Aline dos Santos, 25, mother of the two children who also died in the accident, was a housewife and lived in Ibicaraí.

Luciene Alves dos Santos, 39, was married and leaves behind two daughters. She worked as a chambermaid and lived in Porto Seguro.

Leandro Assunção de Oliveira, 40, was a bus driver and lived in the city of Camacã (BA).

Douglas Santos Silva, 45, was a driver of the van and a resident of Porto Seguro (BA). His wife was in the vehicle and survived the accident.

Carlos Alberto Matheus Alves, 63, was a pediatrician. He was not married and had no children.

Célia Barbosa da Silva, 63, was a civil servant and resident of Eunápolis.

Maria das Dores da Silva, 66, was a teacher in Eunápolis, where she lived with her family.

Raimunda de Souza Céu, 73, was a teacher and resident of Eunápolis.

THE ACCIDENT

According to the PRF, a bitrem truck was transporting eucalyptus trees along the highway when the cargo came off the last trailer and hit a passenger bus and a van. Bus and van drivers are among the fatal victims.

The accident happened around 8:30 pm near the city of Eunápolis, which is located between the border with Minas Gerais and the Bahian city of Porto Seguro. The bus that was hit by eucalyptus logs was on the Itacaré – Porto Seguro stretch.