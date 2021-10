Solar panels (solar energy, photovoltaic) being installed on the roof of the house.| Photo: Pixabay

The Senate approved this Thursday (30) a bill that encourages solar energy through real estate financing. The bill, by senator Kátia Abreu (PP-TO), will allow the inclusion of the amount related to the acquisition and installation of a photovoltaic solar energy system in the financing of housing property, under the Housing Finance System (SFH). Reported by senator Irajá (PSD-TO) and approved unanimously with 65 votes, the bill is now being analyzed in the Chamber of Deputies. To implement this incentive, the project makes modifications to Law 4,380, of 1964, which regulates the SFH.

Based on data from the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (Absolar), Kátia Abreu stated that this electricity generation sector was responsible, between 2012 and 2020, for more than 140 thousand direct and indirect jobs. According to her, her bill could make the installation of photovoltaic panels even more accessible, especially for low-income families who are currently struggling to afford the high initial investment in these systems. The information is from the Senate Agency.