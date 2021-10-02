Serial Killer found dead in France after 35 years | World and Science



The man committed suicide when investigators clamped down on himReproduction/Internet

The police resolved one of the oldest open cases in France: that of the rape and murder of a girl in Paris, by identifying its author 35 years later: a former gendarme who committed suicide this week.

On Thursday night, the 30th, the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that François V., 59, was the rapist and serial killer wanted since the 1980s and whose body was found in Grau-du-Roi, near Montpellier (south).

The man nicknamed “Picado”, after the robot portrait at the time showed a young man with acne marks, was suspected of “five crimes committed between 1986 and 1994”, according to the same source.

He was accused of the murder and rape of 11-year-old Cécile in the underground parking lot of the building where the girl lived in northeast Paris in May 1986, one of the oldest open cases.

François V. is also accused of strangling a couple in the Parisian Marais district in 1987, as well as the murder of 19-year-old Karine Leroy in 1994, according to the newspaper Le Parisien.

The man committed suicide when investigators clamped down on him. In recent months, the investigating judge summoned 750 gendarmes who worked in the Paris region at the time of the facts.

According to the Public Ministry, François V. was on the list and had been summoned to a hearing, but his wife declared his disappearance on September 27 and his body was found two days later in Grau-du Roi.

The tests carried out revealed that his DNA matches that found at several crime scenes, adds Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau.

The man, who left the gendarmerie in 1988 to become a police officer, would have left a letter confessing the crimes, confirmed sources close to the case.

According to several newspapers, this father of the family acknowledged that he felt persecuted by the police and mentions his “past impulses”, but says he has not “done anything since 1997”. It cites neither the victims nor the circumstances.

The lawyer for the murdered girl’s family, Didier Seban, expressed the family’s “recognition” to investigators and “pity to learn that the criminal left with his secrets.”