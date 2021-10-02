Serie A Club files suit and Justice launches a subpoena for Fred to pay R$23 million | Fluminense



Serie A Club files a lawsuit and the court launches a subpoena for Fred to pay R$23 million – Photo: Lucas Merçon/Fluminense FC

Rio – Last Thursday (30), Atlético-MG’s lawsuit was filed with the Rio Court of Justice, and there was a subpoena for striker Fred to settle R$ 23,261,447.43 with the former club. Since the beginning of 2018, Galo has charged the player with the payment of a fine in an original amount of R$ 10 million.

On that occasion, the athlete terminated with Atlético and then settled with Cruzeiro. The decision of the judge of the 43rd civil court of Rio de Janeiro, ordered Fred to pay “within 15 days, under penalty of a 10% fine and the fixing of equal attorney fees”.

Then, the magistrate communicates that the arbitration award (CRND) produces the same effects as a final decision by the Judiciary Branch. The fine that the Minas Gerais club wants to receive has become an executive title.

At Fluminense, the player was sued by Atlético-MG at the National Chamber of Dispute Resolution (CNRD). At the time, he lost the case and appealed in second instance to the Brazilian Center for Mediation and Arbitration (CBMA). On the other hand, the player also sued Alvinegro in the Labor Court, requesting the irregularity of the CNRD’s decision. In addition, requesting R$ 2 million, still being updated, of labor debt.

After winning the disputes, Atlético-MG was sent to a new judicial sphere. Among the BRL 23 million collected, there is the percentage destined to “loss of business fees”, which will be an amount within the debt transferred to the lawyers who defended the Minas Gerais club.

The former vice president of Atlético-MG, Lásaro Cândido, spoke on his social networks about the player’s case, stating that the debt amount was between R$23 million.

“I left Fred’s case ready for execution at CNRD and common justice. Correcting the debt amount by the indices set in the CNRD’s final decision favorable to GALO, the current value of Fred’s debt at approximately 23 million. But I repeat: today I no longer act procedurally in the case! End!”, said the former vice president, Lásaro Cândido.