Sesau opens another 20 vaccination sites for 1st and 2nd doses this Saturday · Jornal Midiamax

This Saturday (2), more than 20 vaccination points will be open for the application of the first, second and third doses of vaccines against Covid-19. The service takes place from 7:30 am to 5 pm.

According to the schedule established by the Municipal Health Department (Sesau), the application of the third dose is open for health workers 18 years of age or older who have taken the second dose by April 1st, iDoses aged 60 years or more vaccinated with the second dose until May 29 and people with a high degree of immunosuppression aged 18 years or older vaccinated with the second dose for at least 28 days they should also receive the booster dose.

The second dose is aimed at people who took Comirnaty-Pfizer until September 11th, Astrazeneca-Oxford-Fiocruz until August 2nd or Coronavac-Sinovac-Butantan until September 10th. The date of application of the vaccines can be consulted on the digital card available on the registration website:http://vacina.campogrande.ms.gov.br.

Those who have not yet taken the first dose can look for any of the vaccination sites listed. Vaccination will be done subject to availability of doses.

People who took the second dose in other states and municipalities and are in the period of receiving the booster dose, it is necessary to register on the website. The release must take place within 48 working hours and confirmation will be sent via email.

Check out this Saturday’s calendar (2):