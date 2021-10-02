Sex Education: Who returns and who leaves in Season 4? What We Know So Far – News Seen on the web

Season 4 of Sex Education is already confirmed and now the question is: which characters can return or leave the series? Check out everything that is already known so far.

With a coming-of-age story full of change for Moordale students, Sex Education had an ending that left fans with their hearts in their hands and the relationship between Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) was left once again in the tightrope, which only further increases the expectation for the 4th season already confirmed by Netflix. While the streaming doesn’t give more details about the series’ sequel, some photos and statements from the actors can give clues about which characters will or won’t return.

Will Maeve be back on Sex Education?





One of the main mysteries left to the end of season 3, of course, is Maeve’s fate: the teenager decided to embrace the opportunity to study in the United States, leaving Otis devastated. It’s very hard to believe that Sex Education can come back without one of its main characters and the main bets are that the series will take a leap in time and the return of the character will be part of the plot. On the other hand, an interview granted by the actress may indicate that she is already preparing to say goodbye to the character.

“It’s a complicated thing for me. sex education it’s as important as a concept, as a series, and the cast is phenomenal. I really care about all of them and I made lifelong friends, we grew up together. But the bittersweet side of it is that I can’t be 17 all my life,” Mackey said in an interview with Hunger magazine. The actress turned 25 in 2021 – older than her character, as well as the rest of the cast.

Will Sex Education End in Season 4? Creator comments on the series’ future on Netflix

Characters returning in season 4

Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed season 4’s cast yet, but the stories of all the main characters are left open, meaning that an exit between the main characters is very unlikely. In addition, a photo published by Gillian Anderson, who plays Otis’ mother, may also be a few years ahead. “I think we’ll see you in season 4,” he wrote. Pictured are Asa Butterfield, Alistair Petrie (Mr. Groff), Mikael Persbrandt (Jakob) and Patricia Allison (Ola).

View this post on Instagram A publication shared by Gillian Anderson (@gilliana)

In addition, Aimeé (Aimeé Lou Wood) is also expected to return, as the character underwent a change at the end of Season 3, as well as Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells), who must face the breakup.

Which characters will come out?

Among the top guesses about cast casualties is Jemima Kirke, who played Moordale’s new director in Season 3. Hope leaves work at the end of the plot and it’s possible that her story is over. Another uncertain return is that of Ruby (Mimi Keene): the teenager had a major role in Season 3 thanks to her dating Otis, but will she still win a new story in the series?