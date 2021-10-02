Shaq suggests the Nets involve Kyrie Irving in return

There is no denying: Kyrie Irving it has become a “magnet” of problems and controversial issues where it has been in recent years. Now, the ace attracts the attention of the NBA, while he could miss much of next season by insisting on not vaccinate against COVID-19. The legendary Shaquille O’Neal, in this panorama, he is already tired. Shaq argues that the Brooklyn Nets should involve Irving in a replacement immediately.

“If I’m a major player in the franchise, I would demand they change Kyrie because this guy became a distraction. Brooklyn has good chances of title and it would be even stronger with him, but I don’t want to answer questions about it every day. I’ve been through this, so I can say it’s a test for the nerves. The athlete just wants to work with a focus on the court”, said the former pivot, in an interview with the network USA Today Sports.

Negotiating Irving, however, seems an out of the question. According to Jake Fischer of the website Bleacher Report, the Nets shipowner and management do not even consider the possibility of an exchange. Furthermore, there is the issue of market value: after so many problems, the star has become a active practically nil in the NBA view. For Shaq, then, it’s time for the player to stop being selfish and think about the collective.

“I will not criticize Kyrie as don’t get vaccinated it’s a choice and you need to respect a man’s decision. However, this team is trying to win a championship. I don’t want to be part of a team that might not be champions because an athlete did something like that. Look in the mirror, understand that this is bigger than you. If everyone did, so can you,” argued the Hall of Fame member.

Shaquille O’Neal is immunized

The NBA announced that 95% of its players are already immunized, showing that the unvaccinated players they are an extreme minority. For them, in fact, the league prepares strong restrictions throughout the season with a strict security protocol. Shaq, however, didn’t need that: he advocates that the Nets seek an exchange with Irving because his attitude shows that he thinks very little about those around him.

“Sometimes you need to think beyond yourself. The day I realized things weren’t about me but about the collective was when I started winning titles and dominating real games. I understand that people think that the vaccine came too quickly and may not be healthy, but I got immunized because I don’t want to make my mother or anyone close to me sick”, concluded the conscientious veteran.

follow him Jumper Brazil on your social networks and discuss with us what’s best at the NBA:

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

Telegram channel

Betting – Promocode JUMPER