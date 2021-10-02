Shocking video shows Mexican cartel lining up rivals for mass execution – Monet

+



Scene from shocking video showing members of a Mexican cartel lining up rivals for execution (Photo: Twitter)

A shocking video, new to social media, shows members of a Mexican cartel lining up kneeling rivals for execution. According to the New York Post, the record was shared on the internet by the leaders of the group known as Los Tlacos. During the recording, criminals display the features of their detained rivals and demand that some of these individuals speak their names.

The video comes to an end without the executions being shown (watch at the end of the text). According to international media, the murdered men are members of a criminal group called La Bandera, part of an even more powerful cartel known as Guerreros Unidos.

A narrator says at the beginning of the video: “People from Iguala, here are those who extorted money from you and killed innocent people. The garbage that terrorized this beautiful city”. The New York Post reports that the arrest and murder of La Bandera members by Los Tlacos is the latest chapter in an increasingly violent cartel conflict in the southwestern Mexican state of Guerrero.

Also according to the international press, hours after the video was released, the bodies of four of the murdered men were left in front of the house of the mayor of Iguala, David Gama.

The conflicts between Mexican cartels and the authorities’ efforts to stop them is a constant source of inspiration for Hollywood. In 2004, Denzel Washington starred in ‘Revenge Flames’, about a former CIA agent who seeks revenge on Mexican drug dealers who murdered members of a family close to him.

Actor Benicio Del Toro in a scene from Traffic (2020) (Photo: Reproduction)

Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Traffic’ (2000) won four Oscars, including best director, also focusing on drug trafficking. One of the most recent dealing with the theme is ‘Sicario: No Man’s Land’ (2015).

Directed by filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, the feature features Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro (also present in ‘Traffic’). The film shows an idealistic FBI agent called by the US government to help forces in the drug war on the border between his country and Mexico.

Actor Benicio Del Toro in a scene from Sicario: No Man’s Land (2015) (Photo: Reproduction)

Watch the video below, with strong images, recently shared by the Mexican cartel: