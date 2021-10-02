Solar conjunction to interrupt communication between Earth and Mars starting today

Things are about to get a little monotonous between NASA and its fleet of robotic Mars explorers. That’s because a miscommunication is expected to happen in the next few days, all thanks to the sun.

The solar conjunction of Mars takes place between October 2nd and 16th, and this lapse of verification between Earth and Mars occurs for a few weeks every two years, when the two planets are on opposite sides of the sun.

NASA teams managing the Mars missions will stop sending commands to orbiters and rovers on the Martian surface until mid-October, but that doesn’t mean all exploration of the red planet will be halted.

“Although our missions to Mars are not as active in the coming weeks, they will still inform us of their health status,” said Roy Gladden, manager of the Mars Relay Network, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. “Each mission has been given some homework to do until they hear from us again.”

The sun is like a major obstacle to communications, spewing hot, energized gas from its outer atmosphere into space. When Mars and Earth are on opposite sides of the Sun, this solar gas can interfere with the radio signals NASA uses to communicate with its robotic Martian explorers.

If engineers try to send commands to any Martian spacecraft during that time, the messages can get mixed up – and that bet isn’t worth the risk of possible corrupt messages that could put them in danger.

Instead, the robots are getting lists of simple commands before the solar event that will keep them pretty busy. This way, they can navigate on autopilot without having to wait for further instructions during the communication blackout.

But don’t expect the space vehicles to take a joy ride or the Ingenuity helicopter to soar through the Martian skies.

The two rovers, Perseverance and Curiosity, found some comfortable places to park. The Ingenuity helicopter is located 575 feet (175 meters) away from the Perseverance and will send updates on how the rover is doing each week.

The two can keep each other company on Mars, as they won’t talk to their teams on Earth.

Perseverance will use its MEDA instrument, or Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer’s “Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer” instrument, to control the weather, run its RIMFAX radar instrument, listen to sounds with its microphones, and use cameras to look for dust swirls.

However, the rover won’t even move its mast – which is like turning its head – to do any of these things.

Curiosity has a similar set of homework assignments, using slightly different instruments.

The InSight landing module, which is already stationary in nature, will use its seismometer to listen for ground jolts.

The three NASA orbiters on Mars, including Odyssey, MAVEN and the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, will continue to collect observations of the planet from above while collecting data from surface missions that can later be sent back to Earth.

The agency expects a small amount of data to return to Earth during the solar conjunction, but most data distribution will be saved until the end of the event. So if you like to watch the steady stream of raw footage coming in from rovers or InSight every week, you’ll need to wait until the sun is no longer between Earth and Mars.

The teams will analyze the information sent back by the Martian spacecraft to Earth using NASA radio antennas before the missions resume normal operations after the event. This ensures that if any data becomes corrupted, it can be resent.

“We’ve already sent Perseverance a set of commands so that it can carry out scientific activities without ‘circuit grounding’, which means they pose no risk to the rover’s safety and the team won’t need to verify that they were successfully completed every day,” wrote Melissa Rice, associate professor of planetary science at Western Washington University and long-term planner on the rover’s science team, in an update.

“The solar conjunction is also an opportunity for us to step back and reflect. In our day-to-day operations, it’s easy to get deeply involved in the technical issues of the mission and lose sight of the depth of operating a robot in a strange world,” he said.

Perseverance is currently in the southern Séítah region of Jezero Crater, where it will likely make its next sampling attempt after conjunction.

The conjunction will give the Ingenuity Helicopter a much-needed break. What started out as a technology demonstration has turned into an air cargo donkey, completing 13 flights since April – when it was designed to fly just five times.

The Ingenuity team is trying to prepare the helicopter to fly at a higher speed as the seasons change on Mars, causing atmospheric density to decrease.

The small helicopter successfully performed a high-speed spin test on September 15, but aborted its test flight attempt on September 18.

The team is still trying to figure out why this happened, but it may be due to the wear and tear of Ingenuity’s active flight schedule since April.

“We have a number of tools available to work with the anomaly and are optimistic that we will get over it and fly again soon,” wrote Jaakko Karras, deputy head of operations for Ingenuity Mars Helicopter at JPL, in an update.

The team will check Ingenuity after the conjunction to begin planning its 14th flight and see how the helicopter handled the two-week downtime.

In the meantime, we wish mission teams on Earth some rest and fun, unsupervised, but responsible vacations on Mars for robots.