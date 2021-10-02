Son of Enzo Ferrari reveals Schumacher’s health status

Piero Ferrari he is not a person who stands out, although he is the only living son of Enzo, the creator of the automotive brand and the team of Formula 1. he prefers to stay away from the paddock’s comments, focusing attention on the official directors of the brand and the square. However, he took the opportunity to make some comments about one of the team’s pilots last Wednesday and revealed information about the health of Michael Schumacher.

On the day, Ferrari received the “Patrono do Sport” award at the CONI Hall of Honor, a recognition to support the universal values ​​of sports and reward the figures who, nationally and internationally, have contributed in an essential way to the growth of sport and activities of social and solidarity value.

At the event, Piero highlighted that Charles Leclerc he had deep admiration for Enzo and also gave details about the health of Schumacher, the man who ended the Italians’ drought at the top of the F1 world championship.

In statements redeemed by La Gazzetta dello Sport, he explained the state of the seven-time champion: “I had the pleasure of having him as a guest at home and drinking a bottle of red wine together: he really enjoyed these moments of tranquility. He was a simple, clear, precise person. , a very linear personality. I regret that today he is spoken of as if he were dead: he is not, but he cannot communicate.”

Ferrari currently has a Schumacher on the team, with Mick being part of the academy and driving for the haas as part of his development to one day take the wheel of one of the team’s cars. Piero hopes the young German’s second year will allow him to tap into his potential.

“Your son is walking your path,” he commented. “It’s in a team we support, that decided not to spend in 2021 and that uses a car that wasn’t good in 2020. They’re focused on 2022 and at Ferrari we’ve also helped Haas. make it show your qualities.”

