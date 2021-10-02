Sony Begins Offering Free and Limited Trials of its PS5 Games; understand

Facebook

Certain American PSN users are receiving an email from Sony that serves as an alert to a new feature: the free PS5 game trials.

In this case, according to the email, tests are available for Sackboy: A Great Adventure and Death Stranding: Director’s Version.

American users who access the PS Store, either via the web or console, are able to download this test. We checked with our US account and were unable to download, so maybe it’s something stuck by region or it’s still being implemented by Sony.

In addition, it is worth noting that there is no evidence so far that this functionality will be available to Brazilian users.

If you notice in the description of Death Stranding: Director’s Version in the American PS Store, you will see instructions on how to participate in the test (as a comparison, see that the Brazilian PS Store does not have this text). The translation follows:

Death Stranding: Director’s Version

6-hour test available until 10/28/2021 23:59.

Test Details:

To redeem the trial, click “Download trial” via console or “Add to library” via web and then download the game

Trial period: 6 hours from the moment you click “Download trial” via console or “Add to library” via web.

Limitations:

One test per account per game.

Applies to PS5 edition only.

After the test:

Game add-ons / DLC (eg virtual currency) purchased during the trial period can only be used with the full version of the game, if purchased.

Saved game data and trophies will be transferred to the full game version if purchased.

The duration of the test is subject to change.

As you can see, it’s a 6-hour test. However, from the description it seems that this time also takes into account the download and not when you start the game. Many think that this text is wrong and that time only counts from the moment the game starts, but we cannot say at the moment who is correct.

It remains to wait for an official announcement from Sony and especially to see if this testing functionality will reach Brazilian users as well.