Sony can buy more studios • Eurogamer.pt

Sony Interactive Entertainment yesterday announced the purchase of Bluepoint Games, announced shortly after the purchase of Housemarque, Nixxes and Firesprite, but purchases may continue.

Hermen Hulst, boss of PlayStation Studios, spoke with IGN about the latest acquisition and was asked if they are planning more purchases, something he left open.

“We are always open to building new relationships or bringing people in, but only if they adhere to our quality first mindset and the type of innovative content, new experiences and diverse experiences.”

“Since all these teams, they share a lot, but they’re all very different from each other and that’s what I like. And I think that’s what PlayStation audience, PlayStation fans, deserve, is this diverse set of released games. by PlayStation Studios.”

Hulst says they’re not buying teams because yes, they’re buying studios that convey the feeling that they’re going to create together something far superior to what they could create separately.