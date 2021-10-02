State implements Plan for Positions, Careers and Salaries of Health Servers

The measure represents an increase of up to 191% in the salary of state health workers

Health workers can celebrate a historic achievement. The implementation of the Plan for Positions, Careers and Salaries (PCCS) of the State Department of Health (SES) was announced on Thursday (30), by Governor Cláudio Castro and Secretary of Health, Alexandre Chieppe, at a ceremony held at the Palace Guanabara. The measure represents an increase of up to 191% in the salary of state health workers.

– It is an old claim of health professionals in the state, which comes off the paper after a lot of dialogue with the servers. In these meetings, the government highlighted the importance of looking carefully at the public accounts and complying with what the fiscal recovery regime determines, without forgetting the debt that the state had for years with this category. We continue working together for a better Rio de Janeiro for everyone – highlights Governor Cláudio Castro.

With the regulation of the plan, 23 thousand families will benefit. The PCCS will include 9,700 active servers and another 12 thousand inactive ones. They are people who have dedicated or still dedicate their lives to saving other lives. The plan also includes pensioners who fall under the parity regime.

– Today is a historic day for health workers. It is a decision that honors such special workers, who were even more essential during the pandemic. The PCCS is a more than fair achievement – said the president of the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro, André Ceciliano.

The implementation of the PCCS takes place in stages and is scheduled to be completed in 2025. In four years, the salary increase will be up to 173% for higher education, 191% for secondary level, 179% for elementary level and 145% for elementary level. In addition, the plan provides for Activity Performance Bonus (GDA), which until its regulation, will be paid in the amount corresponding to 70%. The increase in remuneration is included in the September payroll, which is paid in October.

– This is a historic victory for all health professionals. It is only fair to value those who strive so hard to take care of the population in one of the worst health crises the world has ever faced – stressed the Secretary of State for Health, Alexandre Chieppe.

