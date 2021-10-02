Sting, 70 years old: Cantor found a woman’s corpse in her home’s land – 10/02/2021

It doesn’t look like it, but Gordon Matthew Sumner, actor, singer, songwriter and founder of the legendary British band The Police, better known as Sting, turns 70 this Saturday (2)

To mark the date, this column has prepared good material in honor of one of the greatest hit creators of all time, as well as a brilliant multi-instrumentalist.

According to data from Ecad (Central Office for the Collection of Rights), in Brazil alone, he has more than 400 compositions registered in the database (as a solo author or in partnerships).

Although Sting has a life practically the opposite of what we’re used to seeing in the world of rock stars — he was never a crazy junkie, nor a compulsive groupie “eater” or prone to scandals in his personal life — his story has some very dark and dark passages. sad.

loss of parents

Two hard blows that Sting took place in 1987, in the space of a few months: he lost his father and mother, both to cancer.

Father Ernest left when he was 61; the mother, Audrey, only 56.

In addition to being devastated for years and years after the deaths, Sting developed a justified paranoia that he could also die early from the same illness as his parents.

According to biographer Wensley Clarkson, this has made him redouble his own health care and have general exams every six months since then.

In the autobiography “Fora do Tom” (ed. Cosac Naify, 2006) he recounts in detail his visits to parents who were already divorced and both disillusioned.

He says that the engineer and later milk salesman Ernest never approved of his musical career. Nor was he given to affectionate acts.

But on his deathbed, when Sting says, trying to strike up a conversation and comfort his father, that it was remarkable how similar their hands were, the father finally opened his heart and recognized that his son was a star:

“You at least used yours in a good way.”

A few months later, still in 1987, the affectionate Audrey would also leave this world in a much lighter way.

Sting says that for many years she cheated on her father, but she was always attached and loving to her family. Audrey also faced death in a much more detached way than her ex-husband.

The one who couldn’t face it the same way was his eldest son (Sting has another brother and sister).

corpse in the backyard

Around 1990, Sting and his wife, Trudie, moved to a huge estate called Lake House in Wiltshire, a county in southwest England.

Despite the name “lake” (lake), the house had a running stream, but not a lake as we know it. Trudie decided that they should dig a section of the property and create a lake, much to Sting’s chagrin. Audrey stamped her foot.

During the excavation work, the morbid surprise: they found the body of a woman who, it seemed, had been murdered in a macabre ritual.

Her hands were tied, she was turned face down in the mud and a huge wooden beam was placed on her back so that she suffocated to death. A horrible death.

Sting has just arrived from the US and claims that he broke out in a cold sweat when he heard the news.

He already imagined the scandal that the English tabloids would make (they were already making him hell on account of the work on the lake), and that he would certainly be accused of murder.

The singer was only relieved when British archaeologists examined the corpse and identified that the woman —actually a girl of about 19 years old — had been killed around 400 AD

No one has ever discovered her identity, nor why she was murdered so horribly.

RIP unknown girl

Overcome with empathy and sadness at the unhealthy way in which that human being had been murdered, Sting and his wife had the decency and heart to prepare a funeral ritual for her and to bury her in a “mausoleum” created by the lake.

With the right to religious ceremony and a party with singing, food and drink throughout the night.

Now the girl could rest in peace. And Sting too.

All because of the determination (or intuition) of his wife, Trudie.

