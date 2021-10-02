STJD accepts complaint against Flamengo and Andreas for unquarantined game against Santos | brazilian series a

The STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) accepted the prosecution’s complaint and placed on the agenda of next Friday’s meeting the participation of midfielder Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, in the game against Santos before fulfilling mandatory quarantine on arrival in Brazil.
Andreas Pereira had arrived in Brazil, traveling from England, on August 20th. According to Anvisa’s rules, Flamengo’s midfielder would have to be quarantined for two weeks because of the new coronavirus pandemic.
Andreas Pereira, however, took the field and made his debut for Flamengo against Santos on August 28, just eight days after arriving in Brazil.
Andreas Pereira making his debut for Flamengo — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo
For this reason, Flamengo was denounced in Article 191 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, which provides for a fine of R$100 to R$100,000. Andreas Pereira, on the other hand, was denounced in article 258 of the CBJD, for “assuming any conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics”, and could face a suspension of one to six games.
In addition to the complaint made by the STJD Attorney, Santos went to the CBF and filed a formal complaint for the presence of Andreas Pereira in the game against Flamengo. The match played at Vila Belmiro ended 4-0 for Rubro-Negro.