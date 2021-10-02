STJD accepts complaint against Flamengo and Andreas for unquarantined game against Santos | brazilian series a

Andreas Pereira had arrived in Brazil, traveling from England, on August 20th. According to Anvisa’s rules, Flamengo’s midfielder would have to be quarantined for two weeks because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Andreas Pereira, however, took the field and made his debut for Flamengo against Santos on August 28, just eight days after arriving in Brazil.

For this reason, Flamengo was denounced in Article 191 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, which provides for a fine of R$100 to R$100,000. Andreas Pereira, on the other hand, was denounced in article 258 of the CBJD, for “assuming any conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics”, and could face a suspension of one to six games.