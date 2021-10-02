STJD accepts complaint, and will judge Fla and Andreas for game against Santos – 10/01/2021

The Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) accepted the complaint and will judge, next Friday (8), Flamengo and Andreas Pereira for the participation of the midfielder in the duel with Santos. The match took place on August 28, at Vila Belmiro, for the Campeonato Brasileiro, and ended with a 4-0 triumph.

The club was denounced for having selected Andreas before the mandatory 14-day quarantine period, established by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for travelers who passed through the United Kingdom – the midfielder worked for Manchester United, England. The player will be liable for conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics.

Andreas debuted in the game against Peixe, just eight days after having landed in Brazil. Santos went to court asking for the condemnation of the Gávea club, which “would have violated articles 191, I, II, II, 203 and 214 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD)”. The Attorney’s Office, however, understood that, in this case, articles 203 and 214 were not applicable, and denounced Flamengo in article 191, items I, II and III, and Andreas in article 258.

Article 191 and the respective items speak of “failing to comply with or hindering the fulfillment” of “legal obligation”, “deliberation, resolution, determination, requirement, request or any normative or administrative act of the CNE or sports administration entity to which it is affiliated or bound” and “of regulation, general or special, of competition”. The penalty is a fine, from R$ 100.00 to R$ 100,000.00.

The 258 speaks of “assuming any conduct contrary to discipline or sports ethics not typified by the other rules of this Code”. The penalty is suspension from one to six matches.

In addition to the complaint made by the STJD Attorney, Santos went to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and filed a formal complaint for the presence of Andreas Pereira in the game.

The issue involving the player came into the spotlight after Anvisa suspended the match between Brazil and Argentina, for the World Cup qualifiers, because four members of the Argentine delegation came from England and did not fulfill the necessary requirements requested by the health authorities.

Days later, Anvisa issued an official notice preventing Willian, a Corinthians reinforcement and who was at Chelsea, also from England, from playing in the game with Atlético-GO, for the Brazilian Championship. In the case of Andreas, the agency suggested a punishment for the player.