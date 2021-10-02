STJD accepts Santos complaint and will judge Flamengo and Andreas Pereira

The STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) decided to accept the complaint and debate at the meeting next Friday the participation of midfielder Andreas Pereira, from Flamengo, in the game against Santos.

The player had arrived in Brazil on August 20th and had to comply with mandatory quarantine. According to Anvisa’s guidelines, Andreas would have to be quarantined for two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which did not happen. The player participated in the match, which took place on the 28th, and scored one of the goals in Flamengo’s 4-0 rout in Vila.

The Rio de Janeiro club was denounced in Article 191 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, which provides for a fine of R$100 to R$100,000. As for the player, the CBJD rules state that “If the infraction is committed by a legal entity, in addition to the penalty to be applied to it, the natural persons responsible for the infraction will be subject to automatic suspension for as long as the non-compliance lasts”, that is, the player can also be punished.

It is worth remembering that Santos filed a formal complaint with the CBF for Andreas Pereira’s participation in the game. In an 18-page document, Santos reinforced that he always complied with all the protocols determined in the pandemic and asked for an inquiry to be opened to investigate the situation.

“Due to the morality of football, we filed a request with the CBF attorney’s office to point out this irregularity that actually happened. We will do it regardless of the result, but in a previous analysis we knew that the game would not be canceled or we would receive the points. It’s kind of a unanimous legal position. I consulted other clubs that experienced this situation, such as Fluminense and Grêmio. But regardless of the points, it is Santos’ obligation to register dissatisfaction with what happened”, said President Andres Rueda.