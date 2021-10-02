Study Finds ‘Related’ of Sars-Cov-2 in Bats in Laos | Coronavirus

Scientists have discovered three viruses in bats in Laos that are more similar to Sars-CoV-2 than any other known virus, the scientific journal “Nature” reports. Despite being cited by the journal Nature, the research has not yet been reviewed by other scientists and only a previous version of the study has been released.

The viruses found have “chunks” in their genetic code that they use to infect cells that are almost identical to those that the coronavirus has and that make it capable of infecting human cells, according to researchers — from the Pasteur Institute in France and a branch in France. Laos itself.

Scientists have realized, in laboratory tests with artificial viruses, that the new viruses are able to enter human cells as efficiently as the first “version” of the coronavirus, identified in Wuhan, China.

On the other hand, these artificial viruses were blocked by neutralizing antibodies to Sars-CoV-2 itself.

In addition, Laos viruses lack other “chunks” that also help Sars-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses enter human cells.

In the research findings, the researchers state that “our results point to the presence of new bat sarbecoviruses that appear to have the same potential to infect humans as the early strains of Sars-CoV-2.”

They also warn that “people who work in caves, such as guano collectors [fezes de aves e morcegos acumuladas e usadas como fertilizantes], or certain ascetic religious communities that spend a lot of time in or very close to the caves, as well as tourists who visit them, are at greater risk of exposure.”

Therefore, they justify, “further investigations are needed to assess whether these exposed populations were infected by one of these viruses, whether these infections are associated with symptoms and whether they could provide protection” against an eventual infection by Sars-CoV-2.

The research supports the hypothesis that the coronavirus has an origin in nature itself. Science has not yet reached conclusions about the origin of the virus, but there is controversy about it having arisen in nature or having been created or escaped from a laboratory (see video below).

Controversy over Covid’s origin heats up after laboratory images of bats