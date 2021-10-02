Study Shows More Than One Third Of Those Infected With Covid-19 Have Symptoms 6 Months Later | Coronavirus

One study showed that about 37% of patients infected with Covid-19 had long-term symptoms of the disease about three to six months after contracting the virus. The research, published on Wednesday (29) in the journal PLOS Medicine, was carried out by the University of Oxford and the National Institute of Health Research in the United Kingdom (NIHR).

“The results confirm that a significant proportion of people, of all ages, can be affected by a range of symptoms and difficulties within six months of Covid-19 infection,” said NIHR Academic Clinical Investigator Max Taquet.

The survey found that more than a third of people who contracted Covid-19 had one of the symptoms of long Covid between three and six months after infection. Long Covid is a series of symptoms and sequelae reported at least three to four weeks after Covid is diagnosed. Most Common Symptoms of Long Covid



Research has shown that the main symptoms of Long Covid are breathing problems, fatigue, pain and anxiety, in addition, symptoms were slightly more common among women. The study investigated the symptoms of more than 270,000 people recovering from Covid-19. Read too: Rio de Janeiro Court suspends passport requirement for Covid-19 vaccine

Research has shown that the main symptoms of Long Covid are breathing problems, fatigue, pain and anxiety, in addition, symptoms were slightly more common among women. The study investigated the symptoms of more than 270,000 people recovering from Covid-19. Read too: Rio de Janeiro Court suspends passport requirement for Covid-19 vaccine

YouTube Tightens Measures Against Covid's Anti-Vaccine Videos The study looked at the same symptoms in people who have recovered from the flu, as they may have prolonged symptoms similar to those seen in some patients with long Covid. Research showed that symptoms associated with long Covid were 50% more common among those who had Covid compared to those who had the flu. "We need to identify the mechanisms underlying the various symptoms that can affect survivors," said Oxford University professor Paul Harrison, who led the study. "This information will be essential if the long-term health consequences of Covid-19 are to be avoided or effectively treated," Harrison added. *With information from Reuters

