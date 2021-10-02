Suárez speaks of Koeman’s “contempt” at Barcelona: “He came home crying” | spanish football

Days before facing the Barcelona for the second time since arriving at Madrid’s athletic , forward Luis Suárez recalled his troubled departure from the former team. In an interview with the Catalan newspaper “Sport”, the Uruguayan harshly criticized former president Josep Bartomeu and coach Ronald Koeman. He even mentioned that he felt contempt from the Dutch coach.

“He (Koeman) told me to train at field 3, field 4, as if I were 15 years old. It hurt me, it bothered me. I came home crying because of the contempt”, he declared.

– I didn’t disrespect him at any time, I always trained without a bad face despite everything because I’m a professional. I was looking for a better solution,” recalled Suarez.

1 of 1 Luis Suárez, training at Barcelona days before he left: “He (Koeman) told me to train at field 3, field 4, as if I were 15 years old” — Photo: Miguel Ruiz/Barcelona Luis Suárez, training at Barcelona days before he left: “He (Koeman) told me to train on field 3, field 4, as if I were 15 years old” — Photo: Miguel Ruiz/Barcelona

The 34-year-old forward said that in his first conversation with Ronald Koeman, the coach stated that the decision to dismiss the Uruguayan came from the Barcelona board. Suarez also criticized former president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

– I say it was a mixture (responsible for his departure) because the president (Bartomeu) was reporting, filtering that Suárez was bad for the locker room, this, and that… I saw everything in the week before returning to training, and there the koeman called me. It hurt me a lot.

Luis Suárez also reported on the days leading up to Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona. Both spent a few days together in Ibiza on vacation and, at the time, the Argentine told his friend that he would end his career in the Spanish team. But everything changed quickly.

– For me it was a very hard blow because of what it meant to Leo. At that very moment, I wasn’t there and I went because I saw what he was suffering. Leo loves the club, he owes a lot to Barcelona. He is the best player in the club’s history. He left with the uncertainty of what happened because, obviously, the way it was hurt him a lot, everything changed overnight.