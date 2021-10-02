Suu Kyi, Nobel Peace Prize Winner in Prison, Tried for Corruption in Myanmar | World

Aung San Suu Kyi, a former political leader from Myanmar and a Nobel Peace Prize winner, went on trial this Friday. She is accused of corruption and was removed from public life earlier this year after a military coup. Clashes between military in power and resistance have intensified.

If found guilty, the former state councilor could be sentenced to 15 years in prison for having accepted, according to accusations by the Military Junta that currently controls the country, more than 500,000 euros and gold bars in bribes.

The accusations are considered “ridiculous” by people close to Suu Kyi, for whom the process would have the objective of removing the leader of the opposition to the ruling Junta definitively from political life. (read more about the coup d’état later in this article).

Without Suu Kyi, opposition representatives in Myanmar have difficulties in making themselves heard and ended up mobilizing armed resistance, leading some parts of the country to civil war, especially on the border with India.

The resistance fails to forge the necessary alliances with ethnic leaders, according to May Oo Mutraw, a political analyst in exile in Thailand. The hope lies with the country’s youth, rather than the opposition.

A protester holds a poster depicting detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a candlelit vigil to honor those who died during demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon on March 13, 2021. — Photo: STR / AFP

“Myanmar is on fire. It is difficult to keep hope, but what is encouraging is that the youth continue to resist dictatorship and aggression. If we find ways to support youth, then maybe we give democracy a chance,” he says.

The opposition also struggles to gain recognition from the international community. A UN General Assembly committee was due to pronounce itself this week on whether the country would be represented by a military junta envoy or an opponent. The decision was on hold.

Eight months after the military coup against the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi, the ruling Junta is faced with an accumulation of violent actions against its troops carried out by determined, but few in number, resisters to truly destabilize the military in power.

“We have to be wise in our timing and plan,” a member of the Local People’s Defense Force told Agence France Presse after a confrontation on Sept. 25 in the small town of Gone Nyin, northwest of Myanmar.

Five soldiers died in the attack and about 10 resisters in the military’s reprisals.

Similar clashes between anti-military militias and Junta troops have multiplied in recent weeks, accompanied by bomb explosions and assassinations targeting regime collaborators. The attacks led to violent reprisals on both sides.

Last week, local media reported that an entire family was murdered, including a 12-year-old child, for allegedly helping troops during searches for protesters.

Dissidents also attacked and took out of service antennas from an Army cell phone company.

A “parallel government” composed largely of former deputies of Aung San Suu Kyi’s party called for a “defensive war” against the troops and property of the Junta.

In Thantlang, in the west of the country, the majority of the population fled when the army bombed the city, after clashes with the resistance in September, it declared a 50-year-old resident to France Presse, with anonymity.

Villagers crossed rivers and mountains to reach India, where they were taken to refugee camps.

Across the country, in Kayah state (in the east), people also fled army bombings after clashes earlier this week, according to a local anti-military militia.

Since the February 1 coup, more than 1,100 civilians have been murdered and nearly 8,000 arrested, according to local observers. The Junta says the death toll is much lower and denies that the troops committed massacres and burned houses.

The military intensified the violence to “crush dissent and prevent the resistance movement from gaining ground” after the “parallel government” called for arms, Manny Maung, researcher at the NGO Human Rights Watch, told AFP.

As violence escalates, 76-year-old former democracy symbol Aung San Suu Kyi is under house arrest, virtually absent from the public scene. His contacts with the outside world are limited to meetings with his lawyers before the hearings of the case, before the tribunal of the Board.

Adept at non-violence, it has been surpassed by opponents who believe that only violence can end the military domination over the country’s politics and economy. “A large part of the population is determined to prevent a return to military rule, paying with their lives if necessary,” said Richard Horsey of the International Crisis Group. “Everything indicates a lasting violent standoff.”

In the region of Sagaing (centre), the scene of intense recent clashes, there is no visibility for a way out of the conflict. Farmers “can no longer grow food on their land,” a Buddhist monk from the city of Kani told AFP.