Suzane received for films, cast spoke to involved, Lei Rouanet paid production?

posted on 10/01/2021 9:51 PM / updated on 10/01/2021 9:59 PM



The distributor responsible for the films had already addressed the issue even before the features were released – (credit: Amazon Prime/Disclosure)

the girl who killed her parents and the boy who killed my parents they finally made it to streaming and, along with the public success, there were also several fake news regarding the productions. The most curious of them suggests that Suzane Von Richthofen, or the Cravinhos brothers, would have earned money for the copyright of having their story on screen. The information, however, is a lie. Neither Suzane nor the brothers received any money.

The distributor responsible for the films, Galeria Distribuidora, had already addressed the issue even before the feature films were released. According to the company, in a post dated February 2020, “None of those involved have received money or have rights to the films and will not have any share in the results either”.

It is worth remembering that the cast itself has already gone public to make clear the distance with those involved in the murder.

Another lie about the productions involves the Rouanet Law. The distributor also denies having received any money from the government: “The films were produced with 100% private investment, without the use of public funds”.