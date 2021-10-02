Tati Quebra Barraco calls Erika bossy: “He asked for a towel”

In A Fazenda 13, Tati Quebra Barraco and Erika Schneider exchanged barbs during the recording of the painting A Fazenda: Última Chance, on the program Hora do Faro, this Friday (1/10). The funkeira accused the dancer of being a masked person and again said that she would have been arrogant during the period she was in the role of farmer.

The dynamic that moved Itapecerica da Serra this afternoon was a “sunflower harvest”. The scenographic flowers were accompanied by adjectives such as false, selfish, honest or helpful.

The most tense moment in the game came when Tati plucked the sunflower with the masked word, deepened his voice and decided to hand it to Erika. “I think she is masked. The week Erika was a farmer, she was arrogant, yes. I saw several moments of her like the time she was taking a shower and asked to get her a towel”, said the singer.

Erika didn’t like what she heard and said she asked for a towel because she had forgotten to get one to take to the bathroom. “I would ask anyone. I would ask if I was a farmer or not”, replied the blonde.

The painting A Fazenda: Última Chance will air next Sunday (3/10) at 3:15 pm, on the program Hora da Faro, on Record TV.