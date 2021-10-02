Tati revolts when Mussunzinho leaves

the crowd of Tati Breaks Shack per little mussun became explicit in the first dynamic of the rural reality show, when the funkeira pointed out the son of the late comedian Mussum as a finalist in the game, in addition to her. And after the actor’s elimination at dawn this Friday, October 1st, in the field against Bil Araújo and Dayane Mello, the singer was inconsolable.

The pawn, eliminated with 23.52% of the public vote, became friends with the singer and stressed that he wants to keep in touch with her outside the dispute. MC GUI, Valentina Francavilla, Dynho Alves were some of the participants who were thrilled to send a special message to the actor. Tati Breaks Shack, in turn, made an outburst about the departure of his friend, who was the second eliminated from the reality show. She was disgusted with the actor’s departure and sent a message.

“I’m sorry for the unfairness, I’m not p*** you left, because you were aware of everything. You were very calm, but I’m upset about the injustices. It’s a game, we know, but you could have stayed a little longer”, said the funkeira.

See +: Check out how was the elimination of Mussunzinho

TATI NON-COMPLIED WITH ERIKA SCHNEIDER

As soon as Erika Schneider indicated little mussun to the farm, tati she did not accept the farmer’s justifications and accused Faustão’s former dancer of inventing “things”. in conversation with Valentina Francavilla in the kitchen of reality headquarters, she attacked the blonde.

“Every argument she says: ‘acted with machismo’, and he sat down and talked quietly, without shouting, without anything. My voice is loud, imagine me wanting to speak. I’m really talking,” he said. tati.

“She is not true for any time. I don’t want people to show me the truth, I just want them to respect me”, completed the funkeira.

See +: Tati stated that Erika “didn’t have the heart” to recommend her to the farm

tati breaks shack ok so seila on this farm i expected a lot more of her fight for nothing and just yells— kauê (@kauesy) October 1, 2021

TATI DOESN’T WANT TO KNOW ABOUT A BARRACO

Although I have already fought with Rich Melquiades, Tati Breaks Shack she stated that she is not interested in discussions and I guaranteed, in the early hours of Friday, October 1st, that she will only get involved in controversies if necessary. “I’m not going to mess with half the world to give an audience,” he said.

in conversation with James Piquilo, Valentina Francavilla, Erasmus Viana and Solange Gomes, she evaluated the stance she chose to adopt for the game and reaffirmed that she is there to win R$1.5 million.

“For my mother, but, love, I want to leave calmly. If Brazil wants me to get to the final fighting, I won’t look for it (fight), it has to come to me, so I’ll take a stand. I’m not going to be jumping for a bum, or clapping my hands,” said the singer.

“If you keep looking for it, people realize it’s not real,” said Tiago.

Tati stressed that he won’t hide from the bullshit when necessary, but will avoid exposing himself for nothing: “I’m a shack, yes, I have my position, I’m one to fall up, yes, but I’m not going to mess with half the world to give an audience. It’s one thing to say what you don’t want to hear, if you’re right. Now, I’m messing around, making a little intrigue? That’s not it. Is this what Brazil wants to see? Not from me. If you get in my way, there will be, but I won’t stay there.

“I am 42 years old, my thoughts are different. If you are thinking that it is the Tati of 15 years ago, you are very wrong”, he added.

The problem with Tati Quebra Barraco is different and only blind people do not want to see it. I’ve seen prints on the timeline of people calling her FAVELADA, they used to charge her so much to talk to her face, to build a shack, and now that she’s doing what you wanted she’s being ardently canceled by you guys.— FREDERICO (@falafred) September 29, 2021

