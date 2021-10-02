TC shoots 7.5% after buying Economatica for R$ 40 million

The actions of CT (TRAD3) soared 7.5%, quoted at R$ 6.88, this Friday (01).

The high came after the company bought the economics, the largest financial information company on the Latin American market, for R$ 40 million.

“Economatica is a reference in the development of systems for investment analysis. It has one of the largest databases in Latin America, is a market leader and offers a very high quality service”, comments Pedro Machado, Director of Investor Relations (DRI) of the CT.

According to TC, this is the third acquisition after the IPO, in July, and is part of the strategy to enter B2B with strength, while offering investors access to cutting-edge information and tools.

The main index of the Brazilian stock market opened in October, showing a recovery, supported by the optimism of market agents with signs of monetary authorities in Brazil and the United States easing fears of higher interest rates to curb inflation.

O Ibovespa (IBOV) closed this Friday up 1.73%, at 112,899.64 points. In a very volatile week, it accumulated a drop of 0.34%.

(With Reuters)