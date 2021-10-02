TC Traders Club buys Economatica platform for R$ 40 million

SAO PAULO – TC Traders Club (TRAD3) announced this Friday (1st), in a relevant fact, the acquisition of the Economatica platform, for R$ 40 million.

With sales expected for the year 2021 at approximately R$ 17.5 million, Economatica analyzes data from more than 250 sectors of the economy, covering approximately 5 thousand companies and more than 27 thousand investment funds.

According to TC, the platform is widely used by investment banks, private pension foundations and management companies, stock brokers, investor relations departments, consulting companies and educational and government institutions in Brazil and Latin America.

According to the relevant fact, with the acquisition, TC intends to “deliver a new experience to platform users, supported by the improvement of Economatica’s user interface/user interface (UI) and user experience/user experience (UX) parameters. ”

“The acquisition will serve both the B2B and the B2C segments of the Company, integrating data and services to the TC ecosystem,” he added.

Also according to the company, the transaction was approved by the Board of Directors, but it is evaluating whether the transaction should be submitted to the General Meeting for ratification.

Founded in 1986, Economatica develops systems for investment analysis, being fed with information that allows the user to manipulate large volumes of data, create insights, perform advanced simulations and generate reports.

