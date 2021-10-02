TCL launches 20 line smartphones, cordless phones and tablets in Brazil

In addition to the new TVs, SEMP TCL also announced other products in the Brazilian market.

Among them are the new TCL 20 Pro 5G smartphones, considered the “flagship of the 20 Series”, with a curved 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, four cameras and 4,500 mAh battery.

The TCL 20B, 20L+ and TCL 201 models were also presented. In addition to the Tab 10L and Tab 8 Neo tablets, and the Moveaudio S108 Bluetooth headset. We talk more about them below.

TCL 20 PRO 5G

TCL’s premium smartphone features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED screen. The model has NXTVISION 2.0 technology, which offers several advantages for the display, being automatic adjustment of color, sharpness and contrast.

With the Eye Care Display technology, the content reproduced is more comfortable for the eyes, which reduces any damage to vision for those who spend many hours in front of the phone.

TCL 20L+

This is the mid-range model of TCL’s 20 line. It also features NXTVISION 2.0, 6.67 inches and Full HD+. Like the Pro, it has the Circular Polarization technology, which promises to offer better reading even for people who are wearing sunglasses, for example, on a beach.

The main rear camera has 64 MP resolution. The battery is 5,000 mAh and the RAM memory is 6 GB. The smartphone uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

TCL 20B

Being first released in Brazil, the TCL 20B smartphone arrives with a design with 3D curves and 64 GB of internal memory, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The rear camera has 50 MP resolution, and artificial intelligence tools that promise to improve clicks, such as smart HDR and Face Beauty.

Its battery is 4,000 mAh, and can be 50% charged in just over 30 minutes.

TCL 201

It is the entry model. The TCL 201, as well as others in the line, also has a focus on the display. It has an 18:9 screen even on the move, thanks to its stabilization technology. It comes with 32GB internal storage capacity.

TCL MOVEAUDIO S108

The TCL MOVEAUDIO S108 wireless headphones come in a super light version, weighing 4 grams each, and feature noise canceling technology. The estimated autonomy, according to TCL, is 6 hours of use with only one recharge. With the case loaded. it is possible to use up to 20 hours.

They also have IPX4 certification, which indicates resistance to water, sweat and dust. The model is only available in white.

In addition to new TCL 20 series smartphones, TCL is launching its new tablets in the Brazilian market. The TCL TAB 10L and Tab 8 Neo target families, and have a kids mode.

Affordable and with large, lightweight screens, good memory capacity and potential for additional external storage (microSD), TCL tablets are good choices for video streaming. With stereo speakers, they promise to deliver high quality sound.

The new products arrive in Brazil in 2021. Some, it’s already October. Product prices were not disclosed.