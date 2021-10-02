Ten states report problems recording Covid data

× Photo: Agência Brasil

A change in the Ministry of Health’s system made three weeks ago still causes problems in the registration of Covid cases in at least ten Brazilian states, reports the G1.

Balance sheets released by the consortium of press vehicles that collect data from the state health departments have suffered several distortions in recent weeks, such as the damming of cases and corrections to published data.

Before the change, the moving average of cases showed a downward trend, remaining so for several days. When the states began to fix registry flaws, it rose again. There was a discharge of cases in 9 of the last 12 days and stability in the others.

The change to the system that centralizes Covid’s case data, e-SUS Notifica, was made on September 8th. With the update, Health began to demand more information that changed the way the data was filled in, and not all states were able to adapt quickly.

The states that say they have not yet managed to normalize the situation are Acre, Bahia, Ceará, Federal District, Minas Gerais, Pará, Paraíba, Piauí, Paraná and São Paulo. According to specialists, the registration problems affect the monitoring of the numbers of the disease in Brazil.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health stated that “the e-SUS system is stable and there are no reports of new occurrences”.

