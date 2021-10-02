The definitive divorce between Itaú and XP comes out; see how was the division of assets

The final step towards one of the most anticipated divorces in the Brazilian financial market was concluded this Friday night (1). The shareholders approved, at the meetings of the two companies, the merger between XP and XPart — company that “inherited” the participation of the Itaú (ITUB4) at the brokerage.

The exchange ratio agreed is one XP share for every 43.3 XPart shares, which will be extinguished. The controlling shareholders of Itaú, Itaú Unibanco Participações (Iupar) and Itaúsa, in addition to ADR holders, will receive shares XP Class A.

In addition, Itaúsa and Iupar became part of the brokerage firm’s shareholders’ agreement. In practice, this means that both will have the right to appoint members to XP’s Board of Directors and Audit Committee.

The other shareholders will keep BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) issued by the brokerage firm — listed on the North American Nasdaq — which will begin trading next Monday (4) under the ticker XPBR31. With the move, around 90 million of the company’s assets will be operated, marking the largest volume of BDRs of a single company on the Stock Exchange.

What led to the breakup?

The end of the marriage between XP and Itaú was motivated by a decision by the Central Bank that prohibited the bank from buying control of the broker. It is worth remembering that the union was signed in 2017, with the purchase of 49.9% of XP, valued at around R$ 12 billion at the time.

After the IPO, Itaú now holds 46.05% of XP’s capital. In December last year, at the beginning of the separation process, the bank sold a 5% stake, which has almost resulted in the amount invested in half of the company, with a collection of approximately R$ 5 billion.