The Farm 13: Tati nicknames Erika ‘masquerade’

While the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) recorded a dynamic for “Hora do Faro”, each participant had to pick up a flower that contained an adjective and give it to someone. Tati Quebra Barraco raffled off the word “masquerade” and celebrated: “God is very fair. This one goes to Erika. It’s what I think, what I think. ‘Masquerade’”.

Tati justified the nickname: “I’m going to take it out for the first garden, it was up to Marina to choose Rico, who is a friend of Marina from abroad, and she. In my view, she [Erika] had a radical change with Marina. Then in relation to Mussunzinho and other things I see around here, like calling Bil a thief.”. She also stated that it takes humility to apologize for things, but that words don’t come back. “So I think she is, yes, a masquerade, who has no attitude of her own.” completed the piece.

The funkeira also called Erika Schneider petulant, as she witnessed “an attitude of her taking a shower asking to get a towel for her and Medrado was the first to run and get it”. Tati reiterated that God was by her side, and delivered what she wanted to say.

THE DISCUSSION OF TATI AND ERIKA

Erika replied that Tati was within her rights to think so, and explained: “When I asked for the towel I really would have asked if I had it with or without the hat because I had forgotten to get the towel”.

Tati Quebra Barraco countered: “You said: ‘get the towel for the farmer or I’ll put it on the farm’. Everything she stipulated that’”. And ended by saying that they weren’t at Erika’s house, just as they weren’t at his or anyone’s. “She was just a farmer, she doesn’t own the farm” concluded the girl.

The farmer took a more humble speech, and did not try to contradict. “I respect what Tati said, at no time did I want to be petulant, rude or aggressive.” Erika also stated that she felt she didn’t have a voice at times, but all the situations mentioned by her colleague had been jokes. And he added saying that he admires Tati a lot.

