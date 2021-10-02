The Farm: After Dayane returns from Roça, Rico provokes MC Gui: ‘Chupa MC Gui’ | It’s on the Net



MC Gui and Rico – Reproduction

Published 10/01/2021 02:40

São Paulo – Dayane Mello was the first to be saved from Roça this Thursday (30) in A Fazenda. While the model was biting her nails with Adriane Galisteu, the peons at the Itapecerica da Serra Headquarters took their vows. While Rico was rooting for Dayane, while MC Gui was openly rooting against the pawn.

During the episode, the Roça participants were on the stool with Galisteu outside, waiting for the result. Once inside the house, Rico was muttering “Volta Day” in support of the ex-BBB Italia. MC Gui when he noticed the comedian’s fans and replied “Only come back if you go to her house”.

It turns out that Dayane was the farmer who received the most votes to stay on the farm and the first to return to Headquarters. After celebrating his return, Rico loudly released “Chupa MC Gui” to provoke the singer he was rooting against.

The return of Day and Rico – “CHUPA MC GUI” pic.twitter.com/FuaPXH5U5W — Gio. (@GiovanneTeamBR) October 1, 2021