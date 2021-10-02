The Farm: Victor Pecoraro cries in celebration

Victor Pecoraro cries at A Fazenda’s party. Photo: Playback/PlayPlus

Isolated in a corner of the Fundo do Mar party in The Farm 13, Victor Pecoraro cries at a party. On the night of this Friday (1), he sat on one of the sofas and was quiet. Suddenly, she started to cry and caught the attention of her friends. Bil Araújo he noticed the crying and soon arrived to calm him down. Then several other participants approached to calm the actor.

“I don’t know what happened, I don’t want to know, I just want you to be okay,” he said. Erika. Previously, Bil encouraged: “Hang on, brother. Strength!”. However, the artist continued to cry. Then Bil explained why the crying to the crowding peers. “I miss his daughters. That’s it. Saudade!”, he completed.

“You’re for them, didn’t you say that?” arcrebian. Already trying to calm down, Pecoraro thanked the support “We’re together, we’re together”

Victor’s visit to A Fazenda 13 has already created a strong bond with Bil. Despite that, the way the actor decided to keep his game doesn’t seem to have pleased his partner very much. In a recent conversation, the two talked about the behavior with Dayane, after all, the model has already caused a great controversy at the beginning of the game.

Still, Pecoraro said he won’t pick a fight from anyone inside the house. Therefore, I would not treat someone who has never done anything to him badly.

“The person who argued with you argued with you. The person who argued with him argued with him. I’m not going to pick a fight”, guaranteed the artist in a conversation with the model and McGui.

Bil, on the other hand, has another philosophy for the game. He has already promised to make a circle in which he protects those closest to him within the rural reality of Record TV. Something different from the friend.

rebel pawns

Punishments for realities usually happen for bad behavior of the participants. In the case of A Fazenda or BBB, the absence of the microphone is the greatest of them, after all, it prevents the public from following the program. This season, some pawns have decided that this can be a weapon in the game.

Recently, Rico Melquiades ended up in Roça and rebelled with the seven colleagues who voted for him. So he decided that he would give them reasons to vote for him. In the middle of the headquarters, he took the microphone and began to provoke his colleagues. “For starters, let’s go with punishment!” he stated right after the live program.