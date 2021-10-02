The ingenious secret of Maya survival

by

Mayan ruins in Tikal, Guatemala

Credit, Michael Godek/Getty Images

In the ancient Mayan city of Tikal, Guatemala, visitors find themselves surrounded by steep limestone pyramids almost as tall as Paris’s Notre Dame cathedral, while howls of howler monkeys and toucans emanate from the rainforest in the background.

Built without the aid of pack animals, metal tools or the wheel, these grand stone buildings served as seats of power for the kings and priests who ruled one of the most influential city-states in the Mayan kingdom, which encompassed the Yucatan Peninsula. , in Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, parts of Honduras and El Salvador.

In the presence of Tikal’s massive stone palaces and temples, each positioned with the sun’s daily movement in the sky into account, the prowess of the Maya as architects and astronomers swells.