The ingenious secret of Maya survival

Credit, Michael Godek/Getty Images

In the ancient Mayan city of Tikal, Guatemala, visitors find themselves surrounded by steep limestone pyramids almost as tall as Paris’s Notre Dame cathedral, while howls of howler monkeys and toucans emanate from the rainforest in the background.

Built without the aid of pack animals, metal tools or the wheel, these grand stone buildings served as seats of power for the kings and priests who ruled one of the most influential city-states in the Mayan kingdom, which encompassed the Yucatan Peninsula. , in Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, parts of Honduras and El Salvador.

In the presence of Tikal’s massive stone palaces and temples, each positioned with the sun’s daily movement in the sky into account, the prowess of the Maya as architects and astronomers swells.

But the Mayans would never have accurately predicted eclipses, and these monuments would never have been erected skyward without mastering something far more elemental to survival on Tikal: water.

With no rivers or lakes nearby, the Mayans had to create a network of huge reservoirs to collect and store enough rainwater during the rainy season to supply their sizable population — estimates range from 40,000 to 240,000 people at the city’s heyday in the 8th century — during the four to six months of the dry season.

These reservoirs provided more than 1,000 years of Mayan presence in Tikal, from approximately 600 BC until its urban center was abandoned by the ruling class around 900 AD

Last year, archaeologists discovered through modern scientific techniques a new feat of the hydrological feats of the Maya.

Sediment samples taken from the Tikal Reservoirs revealed that the Mayans created the oldest known water filtration system in the Western Hemisphere.

The Mayan water purification system was so advanced that one of its main materials, zeolite, is still widely used in water filters today.

Credit, Samantha Haebich/Getty Images Photo caption, The Mayans left behind a surprising amount of architecture and artwork

Zeolites are a type of volcanic mineral composed primarily of aluminum, silicon and oxygen that form when volcanic ash reacts with alkaline groundwater.

They come in many forms and have unique physical and chemical properties that allow them to filter out contaminants — from heavy metals to tiny microbes.

Individual zeolite grains have a porous structure, which makes them excellent physical filters, and they are also negatively charged, meaning that other elements readily bind to them.

This means that when water passes through the zeolites, the suspended particles can become physically or chemically attached to the zeolite grains while the water continues to flow through the openings.

Although archaeologists have only found zeolites in one of Tikal’s reservoirs, now known as Corriental, fragments of clay vessels found there suggest that the purified water from Tikal was used specifically for drinking.

The researchers behind the discovery say the Mayan use of zeolites is the oldest known use of the mineral for water purification in the world, before appearing again in a sand filtration system developed by British scientist Robert Bacon in 1627 — circa 1,800 years later.

Credit, Stuart Birch/Getty Images Photo caption, The Mayans depended on seasonal rains for water supply, which they stored in reservoirs.

The Mayan zeolite water filtration system, which scholars believe was built around 164 BC, predates a cloth filter known as the “Hippocratic glove” that was developed in ancient Greece around 500 BC , but the Maya method would have been much more effective at removing invisible contaminants such as bacteria or lead.

“I am a Native American and it has always bothered me that archeologists and anthropologists have traditionally assumed that the indigenous peoples of the Americas did not develop the technological muscle that was found elsewhere in the ancient world, in places like Greece, Egypt, India or China,” he says. Kenneth Tankersley, an archeological geologist at the University of Cincinnati, USA, and lead author of the study documenting the use of zeolites by the Maya.

“This system provided the Maya with safe drinking water for over 1,000 years, and other filtration systems known at that time were primitive compared to it—the ancient Greek filtration method was just cloth bags.”

Tikal is located in what is now northern Guatemala, and in this part of the world there are only two seasons: one very wet and one very dry.

To make things even more challenging, the rainy season’s torrential downpours drain quickly because, as rainwater seeps through the thin top layer of the soil, it becomes acidic enough to dissolve the calcium-rich limestone that makes up the soil. rocky base of the region.

This creates what geologists call a karst landscape, filled with holes and caves where the water table lies about 200 m below the surface, well beyond the reach of the Mayans.

With no fresh water sources nearby to use, residents of this Central American metropolis had to devise ways to make the water last when it arrived in the rainy season.

That’s where reservoirs come into play—and because Tikal is located around a hill, the Mayans were able to deftly use the slopes to channel water into these reservoirs.

Credit, Hvalar/Getty Images Photo caption, Home to up to 240,000 people in its heyday in the 8th century, Tikal was abandoned around 900 CE

Even the large central square, which sits between Temples 1 and 2 and is flanked by the main acropolis, is paved with huge stones that have been placed on the right slope to drain water into canals that flow into the nearby Temple and Palace reservoirs.

Modern visitors to Tikal will need to make an extra effort to locate the reservoirs, which present themselves today mainly as depressions in the ground, but some of the mud dams and berms used to retain the vast amounts of water that once quenched the city’s thirst are still evident to the informed observer.

It is estimated that the Palace’s reservoir has already stored 31 million liters of water, and Corriental purified by zeolites is believed to have had a capacity of 58 million liters in its heyday.

The discovery of the Corriental filtration system came from fieldwork carried out around 2010, when researchers collected 10 sediment samples from four Tikal reservoirs.

These samples revealed that dangerous levels of mercury contamination and signs of toxic algae blooms infested the Palace and Temple reservoirs near the heart of Tikal by the time ruling elites fled the city center in the 9th century.

But almost as impressive as the contamination itself was the fact that the Corriental reservoir remained virtually untouched, even as the Palace and Temple reservoirs became toxic.

When Tankersley looked more closely at the Corriental samples, he found four discrete layers of sand that had chunks of crystalline quartz and zeolites, which did not appear in any of the other reservoirs.

Credit, Matt Champlin/Getty Images Photo caption, Lidar laser technology revealed many more temples, pyramids and hidden paths through the dense rainforest

When the team surveyed the surroundings, there were no natural sources of this type of sand, much less zeolites, leading the researchers to suggest that the material had been intentionally brought for use in some type of filter at the entrance to the reservoir.

By chance, one of the project’s researchers knew of a depression about 30 km northeast of Tikal that had similar-looking sand, which is known as Bajo de Açúcar, which the locals had told him to have clear, sweet-tasting water.

Tests revealed that rocks and sand from Bajo de Açúcar they contained zeolites and therefore may have been Tikal’s source for the zeolites in Corriental.

“Without a time machine, we don’t know what exactly happened,” says Tankersley.

“But it doesn’t take much deduction to imagine someone from Tikal thinking, ‘If fresh, clean water is coming out of this crystalline volcanic tuft, maybe we could break some and use it to make our water clean too.’

The researchers hypothesize that zeolite sand may have been sandwiched between layers of intertwined plant leaves to make filters.

These filters may have been embedded in porous limestone brick walls that the Mayans installed in the path of water flowing into the reservoir.

According to the study detailing the use of zeolites by the Mayans, sand alone would make the water look clear, but it would have no impact on microbes or mercury.

With the addition of zeolites, the Mayans obtained clear water that was also clean even by modern standards.

“The Mayans may not have understood what the particular zeolite was doing, but they understood the importance of keeping the water clean,” says Lisa Lucero, an anthropologist at the University of Illinois, who was not involved in the study.

“And they used their technology and their knowledge of the environment to purify their drinking water.”

The four layers of sand containing zeolites suggest that the filter was destroyed by flooding during particularly heavy rainy seasons and subsequently rebuilt several times.

Although Corriental is the only place this Mayan zeolite filtration system has been found, that does not preclude its use elsewhere.

Liwy Grazioso, director of Guatemala’s Miraflores Museum and co-author of the study that found the contamination of the Palace and Temple reservoirs, hopes this finding will encourage more research into the Mayan reservoirs.

“I don’t think Tikal was the only place with this technology,” she says.

“Reservoirs were everywhere in the Mayan world and only a few were studied, but if we don’t study them, we’ll never know.”

For Tankersley, these discoveries reveal the riches that can be found when researchers look beyond glittering artifacts made of gold or jade.

He suggests that visitors to Tikal should not only marvel at the structures, but also behold the people who built them 1,000 or even 2,000 years ago, without machines or pack animals.

“Think about what their achievements were,” he says, “and remember that this is not an extinct people, these achievements are the heritage of the modern indigenous population of Central America.”